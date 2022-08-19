7th Pay Commission Dearness Allowance Hike Latest News: While the Central Government Employees and Pensioners are still waiting for Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hikes respectively, employees of several state Governments received the good news this month. The Central Government raises the DA/DR rate based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The extent of the DA hike depends on the AICPI-IW data released by the Labour Bureau in Shimla. The DA hike by the Centre is expected to be announced soon. Before that, let’s have a look at states where employees have already benefitted from the DA/DR hike in August:

Chattisgarh hikes DA by 6%

On August 16 2022, the Chhattisgarh Government increased DA for its employees under the 7th pay commission by 6% to 28%. For employees under the 6th pay commission, the state government hiked DA by 15%. In a statement, the state Government said that the DA hikes would be effective from 1 August 2022.

DA hike in Gujarat

The Gujarat Government hiked DA/DR by 3% for its employees under the 7th pay commission. An announcement in this regard was made by the state’s chief minister Bhupendra Patel on 15th August. The DA hike in the state will benefit around 9.38 lakh employees of the Gujarat government, panchayat service and pensioners. The DA hike in Gujarat would be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2022.

DA hike in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Government hiked DA for its employees by 3%. With this raise, the DA of Maharashtra Government employees has increased to 34%, which is at par with the Central Government Employees. The DA hike in the state would be applicable from the month of August.

Tamil Nadu hikes DA rate to 34%

The Tamil Nadu Government has also announced a 3% DA/DR hike this month for state Government employees, pensioners and family pensioners With the recent hike, the DA rate of Tamil Nadu state employees has increased to 34%. The DA hike in the state would be effective from 1 July 2022.