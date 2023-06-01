7th Pay Commission: DA bonanza for govt employees in FY 2023-24! Latest Dearness Allowance hike updates here

7th Pay Commission DA hike latest news: While the Central Government employees are expecting another round of hikes in the Dearness Allowance (DA) rate next month, several states have revised the DA rates for their employees in the last two months for FY 2023-24.

These state government employees are receiving their salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission pay structure. New DA rates in these states will be applicable to the basic salary. Following is a list of states where the DA rates have been revised in FY 2023-24.

DA hike in Karnataka

The Government of Karnataka has revised the DA rate by 4% for its employees. The DA rate has been hiked in the state from 31% to 35%, which will be applicable from January 1, 2023.

The state government has also hiked Dearness Relief (DR) rate for pensioners from 31% to 35%. Earlier this month, the Karnataka government gave a six-month extension to the 7th Pay Commission in the state headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao.

DA hike in Uttar Pradesh

In May, the Uttar Pradesh Government also decided to give a 4% hike in DA and DR to its employees and pensioners respectively with effect from January 1, 2023. Following the hike, the DA and DR rate for employees and pensioners has increased from 38% to 42%.

DA hike in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Government also approved a 4% hike in the 7th CPC Dearness Allowance rate for state government employees and pensions this month. The will be effective from the start of the financial year on 1 April 2023. The state government employees in Tamil Nadu will now get 42% of their basic salary as DA. The previous rate was 38%.

DA hike in Haryana

In April, the Haryana Government announced a 4% hike in the DA rate for the state’s employees who are drawing salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix. The DA rate in the state has been increased to 42% of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2023.

DA hike in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand

The state governments of Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand also announced DA rate hikes in April. While in April, the Jharkhand Government revised the DA rate upwards to 42% from 34%, the Himachal government announced a 3% DA hike from 31% to 34%. The DA hike in Himachal is effective from January 1, 2022, whereas the DA hike in Jharkhand is applicable from January 1, 2023.