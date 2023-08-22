7th Pay Commission: Changed Child Care Leave Rules for AIS notified by DoPT. Check details

7th Pay Commission Latest News August 22, 2023: Eligible members of the All India Services (AIS) will be able to take paid leaves for a total period of up to 2 years in their entire service to take care of a maximum of two of their eldest children, according to a recent notification of the Government.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) recently notified amended childcare leave rules under All India Services (Leave) Rules, 1995. As per the Gazette notification dated July 28, certain provisions of the All India Services (Leave) Rules, 1995 have been amended by the Central Government after consultation with the Governments of the States.

Members of AIS are paid their salary as per 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

Following are details of how the Child Care Leave and payment during such leave will work as per the amendment:

730 days of leave for taking care of 2 children

A female member and a single male member of All India Services (AIS) may be granted child care leave by an authority competent to sanction leave for a maximum period of 730 days during the entire service, for taking care of two eldest surviving children, up-to the age of eighteen years, on the grounds of rearing or for looking after any of their needs, such as education, sickness and the like.

Here single male member means an unmarried or widower or divorcee male member.

Payment during Child Care Leave

During the period of child care leave, member of the Service will be paid 100% of leave salary equal to pay drawn immediately before proceeding on leave for the first 365 days and 80% of the pay drawn immediately before proceeding on leave for the next 365 days.

Only 3 spells of leave in a calendar year

Child care leave will not be granted for more than 3 spells in a calendar year and in case of a single female member of the Service, the child care leave may be granted for up to 6 spells in a calendar year. Also, childcare leave may not be granted for a period of less than five days in a spell.

Separate leave account

As per the notification, a separate leave account will be maintained for child care leave and it will not be debited against the other leave accounts of the member of the Service.

No childcare leave during probation

The notification said that child care leave shall not ordinarily be granted during the probation period except in case of certain

extreme situations where the leave sanctioning authority is satisfied about the need for child care leave to the probationer, provided that the period for which such leave is sanctioned is minimal.