7th Pay Commission: Central Govt employees get more time to apply for pay fixation

7th Pay Commission Latest News (July 5, 2023): The Central Government has given another opportunity to eligible employees to exercise the option of pay fixation. The facility will be available for three months and, thereafter, no further request for an extension of the date or relaxation of the condition will be entertained, according to an Office Memorandum (O.M.) of the Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Ministry of Finance dated July 4, 2023.

As per DoE’s O.M dated 28.11.2019, employees, who were regularly promoted or granted financial up-gradation on or after 01.01.2016 and desired to exercise/re-exercise option for pay fixation under FR 22(I)(a)(1), were given an opportunity to exercise or re-exercise of their option for pay fixation within one month of the date of issue of the O.M.

The above deadline was extended for a period of three months vide O.M. dated 15.04.2021. Despite the extended timeline, the DoE has been receiving proposals from various Ministries/Departments for allowing another opportunity to exercise/re-exercise the option for fixation of pay as allowed under O.M. dated 28.11.2019.

The DoE has now decided to give a final opportunity of another 3 months to eligible employees to exercise the pay fixation option.

“…the Competent Authority in partial modification of the conditions enumerated in para ‘7’ of the said O.M. dated 28.11.2019, has further approved for allowing another opportunity to Government employees to exercise/re-exercise option for pay fixation as allowed under O.M. dated 28.11.2019 within a period of three months from the date of issue of this Office Memorandum. No further request for extension of date or relaxation of condition in exercising of option will be entertained under any circumstances. Ministries/Departments are advised to give wide publicity of this O.M,” the DoE said in its O.M. dated July 4, 2023.

Central Government Employees receive their salaries as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. They are awaiting another hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) rate in July. Currently, they are receiving 42% of their basic salary as DA. It is expected that the Central Government will announce the DA hike decision soon.