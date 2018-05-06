7th Pay Commission: Benefits for staff of this state and five recent updates about 7th CPC implementation

7th Pay Commission: Tripura government employees may soon get benefits.

7th Pay Commission: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday in New Delhi, requesting financial assistance to implement the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations in the state. “The Union Finance Minister assured the CM to provide maximum possible financial assistance to the state, ” an official statement issued by CM’s secretariat said. It added that both Jaitely and Deb met on Saturday and in which sought the latter sought for assistance.

Here are recent updates about 7th Central Pay Commission:

1- Jammu and Kashmir recently approved the recommendations of the 7th CPC for its employees and with it became the first state to give a raised salaries from April itself. The J&K government also announced to pay revised salary from May 2018 itself. The Jammu and Kashmir government’s information department said: “As already announced by Govt, the employees to draw revised scales of pay from the current month.”

2- In a recent announcement made by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension released a circular. According to the circular issued, the government employees and their spouses will now be able to avail Leave Travel Concession (LTC). The ministry said due to the existing LTC instructions, government employees and their spouses, working in Indian Railways, are not entitled to the LTC facility. However, the Seventh Pay Commission recommended they should be included in the LTC fold.

3- Sadly, there is bad news for teachers working in Delhi. The teachers of private-unaided schools which are built on the government land might have to wait a little longer to enjoy the 7th CPC benefits. The schools were looking forward to hiking teachers salaries after increasing fees. However, the latest decision of Delhi government may pose a problem to these schools. The Arvind Kejriwal government had withdrawn an order that allowed the schools to for temporary fee hike to implement the recommendations of the seventh pay panel.

The Delhi government had authorised the private unaided schools which were built on government land to increase fees. This was to be an interim measure for providing higher salaries to teachers as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

4- Retired teachers and non-teaching staffers of Kendriya Vidyalayas from across India recently staged a protest, demanding that the 7th Central Pay Commission should be implemented for them as well. “There is an unprecedented delay in the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission (recommendations) for KV pensioners. We have been agitating since last month and have written to the HRD Minister and the President raising our demands,” said C M Dubey, General Secretary, KVS Retired Teachers Employees Welfare Society.

5- The salary of the Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories has been raised and made on a par with the emoluments of secretaries of the central government. The decision was taken at a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. The proposal for increasing the pay and allowances of LGs with effect from January 1, 2016 from Rs 80,000 per month plus dearness allowance, sumptuary allowance at the rate of Rs 4,000 per month and local allowances to Rs 2,25,000 plus dearness allowance, sumptuary allowance at the rate of Rs 4,000 per month and local allowances at the same rate as applicable to the officers of the rank of secretary to the central government.