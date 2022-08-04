7th Pay Commission- Dearness Allowance Hike Latest News Today: The Central Government Employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting another round of hikes in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) rates. Currently, the Central Government Employees are receiving DA at the rate of 34% of basic pay. Meanwhile, several state governments recently raised DA and DR rates for their employees and pensioners recently. Here’s a look at 5 latest DA-related developments:

DA Hike IN Tripura

The Tripura Government on Wednesday (3 August) cleared a proposal to hike the dearness allowance for state government employees by 5%. The dearness relief for the state government pensioners will also increase by 5%. The new DA/DR rate will come into effect from 01 July 2022. The DA/DR rate hike in the state will benefit 1,04,683 regular employees and 80,855 pensioners.

DA Hike in MP

The Madhya Pradesh Government also recently hiked the DA rate for state government employees. The new rate of DA for state government employees in MP is 34%, which is at par with the Central Government. The increased DA rate would reflect in the salaries for the month of August to be received by employees in September.

DA Hike in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Government increased the dearness allowance by 3% for over 45,000 employees of corporations and local bodies in the state. The hike would be effective from January 1, 2022.

DA Hike is Due for Central Govt Employees

The increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief rates for central government employees and pensioners is due. It is expected that the Government may increase the DA rate to 38%, by announcing a 4% raise, in view of the 0.2% jump in the All India Consumer Price Index – Industrial Workers(AICPI-IW) in the last six months. The Central Government uses this index for determining DA and DA rates for its employees and pensioners. However, no formal announcement on the DA hike has been made by the Government till today.

Previous DA Hike

In January 2022, the Central Government raised the DA rate by 3% to 34%. This followed a previous 3% hike in the DA rate in October 2021.

DA hike is approved as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Basic Pay used for calculation of DA means the pay drawn by the employee as per the 7th Pay Commission matrix, excluding any other type of pay like special pay.