7th CPC news: 7th Pay Commission benefits announced by this state, employees to get 32 months arrear

The announcement was made by Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

In a good news for the government employees, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to implement the benefits of the seventh pay commission from January 1, 2016. The announcement was made by Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday who said this decision was taken during the meeting of the state cabinet held on Tuesday evening. As per the latest decision, the benefits will be passed onto government college teachers.

Mishra added that the employees will also be given arrears between January 1, 2016 and August 31, 2018 in one instalment. He said this amount will be deposited in their GPF accounts. “Fulfilling the major demand of the government college teachers, the cabinet also decided to implement the benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission from January 1, 2016,” the minister said.

The cabinet took several other decisions in the meeting, including granting of tehsil status to Sleemanabad in Katni district of the state and creation of Kuno National Park. The state government has also decided to give five per cent interest subsidy for a period of five years on housing loan up to Rs 25 lakh to accredited journalists from the current financial year (from April 2018), Mishra said.

In another major step, the government has decided to increase the ex-gratia to be paid to the kin of accredited journalists in the event of the death of the scribe from Rs one lakh to Rs four lakh. The cabinet also decided to increase the compensation amount given to journalists/cameramen from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 in case of damage to their vehicles or cameras.

The 7th pay commission was formed to examine and review the pay structure present at that time and suggest suitable changes which were feasible for both civil employees and the Defence Forces. It has submitted its report on November 19, 2015 and the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, had approved the implementation of the recommendations in June 2016.