7th Central Pay Commission (CPC): Govt employees of this state may soon get good news of salary hike

By: | Published: May 15, 2018 12:34 PM
The Tripura government will soon announce new recruitment rules for all departments, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma has said. A draft of the revised rules has been prepared and is waiting for the government’s approval, Devvarma told reporters yesterday. He also said that the revised rules will be finalised and announced soon.

“The draft needs to be finalized. I shall see (the proposal), the chief minister too will see,” Devvarma, who is also the Finance minister said.

The decision should be rational and reasonable and take into consideration the problems of the people, he said.

The proposal will also be discussed with all the ministers, he said.

On the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) benefits, the deputy chief minister said that work was being done for implementing the revised perks at a fast pace.

“We have commissioned a committee. It shall be done soon,” he said.

Devvarma claimed that Tripura had the highest rate of government employees proportionate to the states population.

“We have 4.38 per cent of population as government employees. It is 0.35 per cent in Gujarat, 0.77 percent in Assam,” he said.

