Central Pay Commission: These pensioners to get up to 412% Dearness Relief

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has increased the rate of Dearness Relief (DR) admissible to CPF beneficiaries in receipt of basic ex-gratia payment in the 5th Central Pay Commission (CPC) series. The hiked DR rate will be admissible from January 1, 2023.

In an Office Memorandum dated 6th July 2023, the DoPPW said,” the President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Relief admissible to the CPF beneficiaries in receipt of basic ex-gratia payment in the 5th CPC series shall be enhanced w.e.f. 01.01.2023.”

The increased DR rate will be admissible in the following manner:

Surviving CPF beneficiaries, who have retired from service between the period 18.11.1960 and 31.12.1985, and are entitled to basic ex-gratia @ Rs 3000, Rs 1000, Rs 750 and Rs 650 from Group A, B, C and D respectively with effect from 4th June 2013, will now be entitled to enhanced Dearness Relief from 396% of the basic ex-gratia to 412% of the basic ex-gratia w.e.f 01.01.2023.

Following categories of CPF beneficiaries will be entitled to enhanced Dearness Relief from 388% of the basic ex-gratia to 404% of the basic ex-gratia w.e. 01.01.2023.

Widows and eligible dependent children of the deceased CPF beneficiary who had retired from service prior to 01.01.1986 or who had died while in service prior to 01.01.1986 and are entitled to revised ex-gratia @ Rs 645 p.m. w.e.f 4th June 2013.

Central Government employees who had retired on CPF benefits before 18.11.1960 and are in receipt of Ex-gratia of Rs 654, Rs 659, Rs 703, and Rs 965.

The DoPPW said that it will be the responsibility of the pension disbursing authorities, including the nationalized banks etc. to calculate the quantum of DR payment in each individual case.