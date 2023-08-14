7 types of Income Tax Notice ITR filers may receive for AY 2023-24

If you have filed Income Tax Return for AY 2023-24, you may receive an Income Tax intimation or notice for several reasons. However, there is no need to worry if you have provided all the correct information to the Income Tax Department while filing ITR. In case, you didn’t, it is recommended to consult a tax professional to carefully draft responses to the notices sent by the Income Tax Department. Here’s a look at seven types of income tax notices that taxpayers may receive this year.

Intimation under Section 143(1)

According to Dr Suresh Surana, Founder, RSM India, a taxpayer who has furnished his/her return under Section 139 or 142(1) of the Income Tax Act may be issued an intimation under Section 143(1) either accepting the income returned with no discrepancy or with a revised working due to following reasons:

Any arithmetical error in the tax return

An incorrect claim of deduction, exemption, allowance, etc. is claimed by the taxpayer

Taxpayer claims any disallowance of loss or certain specified deductions claimed in case of belated return

Disallowance of expenditure indicated in the tax audit report (where tax audit is applicable) but not taken into account in computing the total income in the tax return

Additional income appearing in Form 26AS or Form 16A/Form 16 which has not been included while computing the total income in the tax return

Abhishek Soni, CEO & Co-founder of Tax2win by Fisdom, says the taxpayer may have to provide supporting documents while responding to Income tax Intimation under Section 143(1).

Notice under Section 143(2)

A taxpayer [who has furnished a return under Section 139 or 142(1)] may be served with a notice under Section 143(2) of the Income Tax Act if the assessing officer (AO) considers it necessary or expedient to ensure that the assessee/ taxpayer has not understated the income or has not computed excessive loss or has not underpaid the tax in any manner.

“The AO may vide such notice require the taxpayer either to attend the office of the AO or to produce, any evidence on which the taxpayer may rely in support of the return,” says Dr Surana.

Also Read: Salaried employees are getting income tax notices. Here’s how to respond

Notice for demand under Section 156

You may receive a notice under Section 156 of the IT Act when the assessing officer raises a demand for any tax, interest, penalty, fine, or any other sum payable by the individual.

Notice for set-off of refund under Section 245

If the refund becomes due to the taxpayer under the provisions of the IT Act and such taxpayer also has outstanding tax liability with respect to previous financial years, a notice under Section 245 of the IT Act may be issued to the individual taxpayer and his/her unpaid taxes shall be adjusted against the refund receivable, says Dr Surana.

Soni says taxpayers should respond with disagreement and evidence if needed in this case.

Notice for defective return under Section 139(9)

A return may be treated as defective on account of incomplete or inconsistent information in the return or for any other reason.

The income tax department may serve a notice under Section 139(9) of the Income Tax Act to intimate the defect to the taxpayer.

In this case, experts say that the taxpayer is required to rectify such defect within a period of 15 days (or any enhanced time limit) from the date of such intimation and if the defect is not rectified within the specified period, the return shall be treated as an invalid return.

Notice under Section 142(1)

Notice under this section may be issued when an individual or entity has already filed their income tax return and further details and information is required to be submitted.

Notice under Section 148

This notice may be issued when the income tax department reopens past assessed returns due to suspected underreported income. Taxpayers get a chance to explain in such notice, according to Soni.