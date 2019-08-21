7 tips for senior citizens to stay safe and secure in this Digital Age

Due to the lack of cybersecurity awareness and training, most seniors have no idea that there are criminals trying to get their personal or financial information.

Today, with young adults moving out of the country for work or business, senior citizens are jumping onto the digital bandwagon to stay connected to their loved ones. And, with the rise in digital payments, scamsters and fraudsters who have been eyeing this space have come up with their own version of clones to target gullible users. Sunil Sharma, Managing Director Sales, Sophos India & SAARC, says, “Older people get isolated and lonely, and these are the two prime ingredients capitalized on by cybercriminals targeting this demographic. Primarily this was done through blackmailing, ransom and spam calls to people in their age group.”

However, cyber theft and online frauds are no longer a new thing. With the increased adaption of technology, online frauds such as internet crime, cyber threat, and hacks have also increased. According to a recent report from HelpAge, a staggering 60 per cent of respondents believe that the use of social media has resulted in increased economic loss. Hence, it has become crucial to stay safe from such fraudulent practices, especially with one’s identity and financial credentials that are used so vigorously online.

Sharma of Sophos India adds, “Due to lack of cybersecurity awareness and training, most seniors have no idea that there are criminals trying to get their personal or financial information. However, as seniors become more digitally savvy, there is a need to explain how to be safe online.”

Here are some simple cyber-security best practices to follow and stay protected from cybercrime: