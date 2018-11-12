7 steps to make your ATM cum debit card transactions secure

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 6:10 PM

You should be alert while enjoying the benefits of the ATM cum debit cards as instances of hacking and online frauds are rising alarmingly.

ATM, ATM cards, Debit Cards, ATM cum debit cards, Personal Identification Number, PIN, ATM Password, ATM transactions, instant discounts, cash backs, reward points, hacking, online fraudsPeople are increasingly preferring to swipe their cards than pulling their wallet out to pay in cash.

ATM cum debit cards not only help you in shedding the burden of carrying cash, but also provide incentives in the forms of instant discounts, cash backs, reward points etc on every spending. Moreover, you may draw cash with the help of the card almost anywhere, anytime. So, when there is an option of card payment at a store, people are increasingly preferring to swipe their cards than pulling their wallet out to pay in cash.

However, you should be alert while enjoying the benefits of the ATM cum debit cards as instances of hacking and online frauds are rising alarmingly.

Here are some precautions you should take while using your ATM cum debit card.

1. Memosirse your Personal Identification Number (PIN) or the ATM Password and never let anyone see you entering the number by conducting your ATM transactions in complete privacy.

2. Beware of suspicious movements of people around the ATM or strangers trying to engage you in conversation and never take help from strangers or handover your card to anyone for using it.

3. Look for extra devices attached to the ATMs that looks suspicious and ensure that welcome screen is displayed on ATM screen after completion of your transaction.

4. Ensure your current mobile number is registered with the bank so that you can get alerts for all your transactions and also make a habit to check the transaction alert SMSs and bank statements regularly.

5. Do not allow the card to go of your sight when you are making a payment and inform the bank if the ATM/Debit card is lost or stolen, immediately, report if there is any unauthorised transaction.

6. If cash is not dispensed the ATM does not display “cash out” please report to the Bank on the number mentioned in the Notice Board and immediately check your phone for SMS for debit amount.

7. Do not disclose your PIN to anyone, including bank employees and family members and avoid speaking on the mobile phone while you are transacting.

