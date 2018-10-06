7 smart ways to save money on your last-minute travel plans

If a sudden long weekend plan or the mood to head out of the city for a quick getaway makes it imperative for you to book tickets in a hurry, there’s no need to fret.

According to popular belief, planning and booking your trip months in advance is the only way to get a great price. However, an increasing number of people booking last-minute trips for long weekend getaways and impromptu plans have discovered certain simple ways to save even when booking mere days in advance. If a sudden long weekend plan or the mood to head out of the city for a quick getaway makes it imperative for you to book tickets in a hurry, there’s no need to fret! Here are some tips through which you can save money on your last-minute travel plans:

1) Set fare alerts: If you’re the kind of person who ends up making last-minute travel plans often, set fare alerts wherein you get notifications when flights prices drop. This is a great way to get the lowest prices on your booking. Through interactive calendars, tech-advanced OTAs also allow you to view prices for the entire month simultaneously so you can choose wisely and travel in a cost-effective way. When the prices match your preference, you can quickly make your booking.

2) Use promotions and discount codes: Several OTAs offer discount codes and promotional offers on last-minute fares. These discounts shave off a significant amount from your travel bills. While booking flights, hotels or experiences, ensure that you go through the deals and discounts available at the destination of your choice. Frequent last-minute travelers save almost 30% on their overall travel bills by using discount codes and coupons. Further, certain OTAs also offer app-exclusive discounts if you book tickets through their apps.

3) Choose the right hotels: Accommodation is a major aspect of the holiday experience. While booking last-minute, one tends to assume that one must only look at budget options. However, this assumption isn’t always correct. Sometimes by spending just a little extra, you can often get very good deals on 4 and 5-star properties on leading online travel booking platforms. By opting for a slightly higher grade of properties, you can ensure that your time spent outside the hotel and inside it is equally harmonious, indulgent and pleasurable, thereby giving you the most out of your holiday.

4) Use loyalty points: Loyalty programs and points are a boon for travelers who often have to book last-minute tickets. Leading OTAs offer robust loyalty programs wherein you can earn points on each booking. These points can further be redeemed in the form of attractive discounts on subsequent purchases from the platform. Before selecting an OTA to book your travel, go through several platforms and gather information about the loyalty programs that they offer.

5) Travel in the off-season: It is much easier to get a great deal on your flights and hotels if you travel during the off-season. If it is possible, limit your last-minute, impromptu plans to a destination that is not experiencing its peak season. This way, you will be able to save a considerable amount of money on your booking. Additionally, as the tourist attractions will be less crowded, the off-season will present you with a unique opportunity to interact with locals and take in the beauty of your destination’s culture. The off-season is, therefore, a good time to travel for someone who is interested in unique experiences along with low prices.

6) Curate a list of your preferred experiences: Even if you’re making last-minute plans, it’s wise to have a good idea of the activities and experiences that you’d like to partake in. Evolved OTAs like Cleartrip will help you access a curated list of experiential activities in your chosen destination based on your individual interests. Booking such activities in advance will not only help you get the most authentic holiday experience, but it will also allow you to save precious time and money once you’ve hit your destination.

7) Opt for Public Transportation: Pre-paid taxies or cabs could be quite expensive and could burn a hole in your pocket, but the bright side is these countries have an excellent public transport system set in place that has connectivity to almost all tourist places such as buses and metros. Keep a map as a companion.

(By Ashish Dhruva, Vice President-Marketing, Cleartrip)