The new financial year begins from tomorrow, April 1, 2026, and with this, a wide set of changes across taxation, banking, retirement savings and everyday expenses will come into effect.

While much of the focus has been on the rollout of the new income tax law, several parallel updates from ATM withdrawals and EPF contributions to PAN rules and fuel prices could directly influence household finances. Here are 10 big changes in financial rules from April 1, 2026.

A new tax framework

The biggest structural shift comes with the implementation of the new income tax law from April 1. The new Income-tax Act 2025 aims to simplify compliance by replacing older provisions and introducing a more streamlined system, including the concept of a “tax year” instead of the current financial year and assessment year distinction, according to the Income Tax Rules 2026 notified recently.

However, despite this overhaul, there is no changes in income tax slabs under both new and old tax regimes. The new tax regime will continue as the default option, nudging more taxpayers towards a simplified structure with fewer deductions.

Banking and ATM usage to get costlier

Beyond taxes, everyday banking transactions may also see changes. Banks are revising ATM withdrawal rules, including free transaction limits and charges beyond those limits. UPI-based cash withdrawals from ATMs are also expected to be counted within these limits.

According to HDFC Bank, UPI-based ATM withdrawals will now be counted within the monthly free transaction limit, and customers may be charged once the limit is exceeded. Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reduced the daily cash withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for select debit cards, down from Rs 1 lakh earlier. Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank has capped free ATM transactions and will levy charges for usage beyond the limit, along with penalties for failed transactions due to insufficient balance.

This means frequent cash users could end up paying more if they exceed the prescribed number of free transactions. Banks may also tweak minimum balance requirements and penalty structures at the start of the financial year, as is typically seen in April.

EPF, salary structure and take-home impact

One of the most significant changes for salaried individuals could come from labour law implementation. The wage definition has been changed, linking basic pay to at least 50% of total salary.

This change could increase provident fund contributions under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, boosting long-term retirement savings but reducing monthly take-home pay. At the same time, higher basic pay could translate into improved gratuity benefits over the long term.

Pension flexibility and retirement planning

Retirement planning could also see adjustments. Under the evolving framework, government employees may get an option to switch between pension systems, including moving to the National Pension System. This could give employees more flexibility in choosing between assured and market-linked retirement benefits.

PAN, compliance and reporting rules tighten

Compliance requirements are also becoming stricter. PAN-related rules will tighten, with better alignment required between PAN and Aadhaar details and additional documentation in certain cases, according to government statements.

Alongside this, reporting norms for high-value transactions and tax compliance are being strengthened, signalling a continued push towards greater transparency in the financial system.

Impact on daily expenses: fuel, tolls and travel

Not all changes are limited to savings and investments. Everyday expenses are also set to be affected. FASTag-related charges, LPG prices and fuel rates are likely to be revised in line with global trends and policy adjustments.

In addition, railway ticket cancellation rules are expected to become stricter, with reduced refund windows—adding another layer of cost consideration for travellers.

Investment and market-linked changes

For investors, changes in taxation and transaction costs could alter returns. Higher securities transaction tax (STT) on derivatives may make F&O trading more expensive, while tweaks in capital gains and buyback taxation could impact equity investors.

A broader financial reset

Taken together, these changes suggest that April 1, 2026 is not just about tax reforms but a wider recalibration of India’s financial ecosystem. From how salaries are structured and savings are built to how money is withdrawn, spent and invested, the new financial year brings shifts that will require individuals to reassess their financial plans.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on publicly available reports and official announcements as of now. Readers are advised to check with official sources or consult a financial advisor before making any financial decisions.