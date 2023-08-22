7 benefits of paying your credit card bill before the due date

Paying your credit card bills before the due date can have several positive effects on your credit score and overall financial health. Timely payments are a crucial factor in determining your credit score.

When you consistently pay your credit card bills before the due date, it demonstrates responsible financial behaviour and a strong payment history. This positive payment history can significantly boost your credit score over time. Here’s how it helps.

Lowers CUR

Credit utilisation refers to the ratio of your credit card balances to your credit limits. Paying your credit card bills early reduces your outstanding balance, leading to lower credit utilization. A lower credit utilization ratio is favourable for your credit score, as it indicates that you are not overly reliant on credit and are managing your debts effectively.

Avoids Late Payment Penalties

Paying your credit card bills before the due date helps you avoid late payment penalties and fees. Late payments can not only damage your credit score but also incur extra charges that can add up over time.

Minimises Interest Charges

By paying your credit card bills early, you reduce the amount of time your outstanding balance accrues interest. This can lead to lower overall interest charges and save you money in the long run.

Improves Credit Score Faster

Since payment history is one of the most significant factors influencing your credit score, paying your credit card bills early can lead to faster credit score improvement. Over time, your positive payment behaviour will have a greater impact on your credit score.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “Your credit score reflects your long-term credit behaviour. Timely payment of all your bills, including credit card payments, loans, and utility bills, is one of the most crucial factors in boosting your credit score.”

Enhances Creditworthiness

A higher credit score resulting from consistent on-time payments can enhance your creditworthiness.

Shetty adds, “Paying your bills on time enhances your creditworthiness. Lenders and financial institutions are more likely to view you as a reliable borrower, making it easier for you to qualify for loans, credit cards, and favourable interest rates.”

Builds Financial Discipline

Regularly paying your credit card bills before the due date helps build financial discipline and responsible money management habits. This discipline extends beyond credit card payments and positively influences your overall financial well-being.

Increases Chances of Higher Credit Limits

As your credit score improves due to consistent early payments, credit card issuers may be more inclined to offer you higher credit limits. This can provide you with greater financial flexibility and improve your credit utilisation ratio further.

It’s important to note that while paying your credit card bills before the due date has numerous benefits, it’s just one aspect of maintaining a healthy credit score. Other factors, such as diversifying your credit mix, avoiding excessive debt, and managing other financial obligations, also contribute to your creditworthiness. By consistently staying disciplined, you can build a strong credit profile that opens doors to better financial opportunities.