60% of Indian shoppers use digital payments multiple times each week for festive season spending: Report

69% feel digital payments offer greater financial transparency - better insights into how, when and what money is spent on - compared to other payment methods.

Digital payments continue to grow as India’s economy emerges from the worst of the pandemic. According to a new study conducted by YouGov and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), with 60 per cent of consumers having used digital payments (including eWallets and UPI) multiple times per week for festive season purchases, digital payments in India continue to grow.

Frequent usage (2-3 times per week) has grown from 57 per cent last year, while only 6 per cent of respondents have no intention of using digital payments this festive season, dropping from 9 per cent a year ago.

The latest research by ACI and YouGov states that digital payments continue to be the payment method of choice for festive season spending, with 41 per cent of consumers choosing it as their preferred payment method, comfortably ahead of cash (26 per cent) and debit and credit card payments (23 per cent). The report further states that concerns over digital payments fraud have decreased, with 24 per cent identifying it as a concern compared to 30 per cent last year. Experts say in line with this trend, digital payments are considered the most secure way to pay for 33 per cent of respondents, up from 24 per cent in 2020, and just behind cash-on-delivery (35 per cent).

According to the latest data from NPCI, breaking all previous records both in transaction volume and value, UPI generated 3.65 billion transactions worth Rs 6.54 trillion in September. Going from 1.8 billion transactions worth Rs. 3.29 trillion monthly, the monthly transactions on the UPI platform have doubled since a year ago.

Ankur Saxena, country leader, South Asia, ACI Worldwide says “It is encouraging to see the heightened trust in digital payments by Indian consumers, which is also corroborated by the month-on-month growth in transaction volumes, increased frequency of usage among consumers and use of digital payments for higher-value payments. This reinforces the fact that digital payments are becoming an even more integral part of our daily lives, as India continues to shine as a global leader in real-time, digital payments.”

70 per cent of respondents said that with the greater dependence on online shopping that developed during pandemic-related restrictions, they now prefer online to in-store shopping. However, 60 per cent also said they look forward to in-person shopping if adequate precautions – including social distancing – are in place.

Saxena further adds, “While our research suggests that consumers will continue to seek the convenience of online shopping, they’re also looking forward to complementing it with in-store shopping experiences as pandemic restrictions ease. This highlights how merchants and payment providers will have to account for many different customer journeys, which cross over traditional channels. Omni-channel payments will emerge as a major focus for retailers.”

Key findings and trends from the report: