6 smart hacks to save money while shopping online

By Swati Bhargava, Co-Founder, CashKaro

Shopping online has an excitement and charm of its own. Whether you’re thinking of buying new furniture or simply buying gifts for your friends and family, online shopping is now a precursor to almost every purchase you wish to make. Due to this we often find ourselves pondering over the right time to shop for the products of our choice. But let me clarify, there’s nothing like right time to shop online. One can shop for their chosen products at any time and at significantly low prices.

Being a deal savvy shopper, I am always excited to shop online and save big on all my purchases. Right from preparing long shopping lists every time to looking for exclusive offers, I have a few hacks that can help you save a lot of money on shopping online throughout the year!

1. Credit/Debit Cards & Exclusive Memberships

Most websites offer their users some exclusive benefits through their membership programs. Giants like Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra offer these special Membership & Loyalty programs that allow the user to gain benefits like unlimited free delivery, exclusive offers on online orders, early access to the sales etc. The online aggregators continuously bring in numerous lucrative offers on Credit/Debit card payments by top banks like SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and many more, throughout the year. Considering the benefits offered by Credit/Debit Cards on online shopping, this combination works like magic. Even if the users demand refund on their products, payments made via Credit Cards are refunded faster than the ones made via other modes of payment

2. Online Wallet Offers

Online wallet offers can prove to be a great hack for saving money, if used in the right way. Websites like Paytm, Mobikwik and many others allow users to shop for their favorite products online by giving them a part of their spending back on the purchase made. Coupled with the benefits of exclusive membership, these wallet offers help the users make payments conveniently and with added savings. The exclusive wallet offers can be found on the retailer website and can be availed at the time of making payments.

3. Coupon Codes & Cashback

eCommerce websites bring in new promotional offers and coupon codes every now and then. These coupon codes can be claimed across all or selected categories. While users can find numerous coupon codes online, Cashback websites can help the user spend a significantly less amount on their online shopping. Effective in hunting the crazy promotional offers and coupon codes these websites curate offers that help shoppers save money. In addition, Cashback sites also give their users extra Cashback over and above these coupon codes & retailer discounts. All that the user must do is visit the Cashback site first, select the offer of their choice and then click out to visit the retailer site. This one extra step in the online shopping journey can help the users save big.

4. Leave Items in The Cart

Cart abandonment is one such hack that is practiced when the user wishes to purchase a product but finds that the prices are too high. All the user must do is add the item to the shopping cart and wait. There is a great possibility that the retailer will round back and bring some customized offers for the user. For me, this hack has worked several times due to which I was able to shop for the products at comparatively low prices.

Bonus Tip: Do not forget to visit the retailer via Cashback website, or else you might lose on your extra bucks of savings.

5. App-Only Deals

Most of the times, retailers like Flipkart and Amazon roll out deals that are specific to the app purchase. Always be on a lookout for such deals. There might be few other deals which offer different discount percentage so shopping via desktop and app. The discount percentage on such deals that are exclusive to retailer app is usually high. So, always compare prices between websites & apps before making a move. Certain Cashback websites also allow the users to shop for stuff online using these app only deals. This means that users can combine these retailer app discounts with the cashback offered by the website and save a lot more on their purchase.

6. Promotional Codes + Bank Offers + Cashback

Well, here comes my favorite. This trifect can help the users save huge on their online shopping. Use the promotional codes, coupons and bank offers curated by the retailer along with exclusive cashback coupons. This will help users save more on their online shopping and they will also be able to earn rewards and cashback that can be redeemed as Amazon/Flipkart Gift vouchers or transferred to the bank account, respectively.

Undeniably, these ways will help you save a lot on your shopping whenever you wish to make a purchase online. This way you won’t even have to hold off your purchases for long. I hope you save a lot of money by using these hacks and earn even more on your online shopping.