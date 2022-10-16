6 retirement planning strategies for late starters

Even if you start late, retirement planning should not be neglected. Only with a solid investment strategy can you safeguard the golden years of your life. Which means, you are never too late to start saving for your retirement. While this is true, we also understand that it can be overwhelming if you are late to retirement planning. The older you get, the more constraints you will have.

The good news is that many people have much more time than they realise. Even if you start saving at age 35, you will still have more than 25 years to reach your goals and will still be able to reap the rewards of compounding your investments.

That will not be a cakewalk, but I can assure you that with the assistance of a qualified and experienced financial advisor, it will be more straightforward. They can guide you with concepts and recommendations in winning the race against time.

1. Know Where You Are

The assets you already own that could serve as sources of income after retirement will determine how much you need to save. Understand how much money you might expect from sources such as:

Savings Accounts

Bank Deposits

Employees’ Pension Plan

Rent or Sale of Real Estate

Gold

Insurance Policies

2. Estimate Your Needs

Knowing how much money you’ll need to retire comfortably will help you determine where to make your investments. If you start late, you may not want to invest in high-risk instruments like equities, even though they provide good returns. Instead, you should put your money in medium to low-risk instruments such as debt funds and PPF. The idea is to save for your retirement years, keeping your lifestyle in mind. You may want to cut down on certain expenses such as EMIs and keep enough money for necessities such as unexpected health-related expenses.

3. Eliminate All Unnecessary Expenses

A few bucks here and there can quickly add up to large sums of money today and compound into a sizable fortune in retirement. When you’re 40 years old, a Rs 500 pizza can grow to be worth more than thousands when you’re 70. The truth is that a lot of our spending is chronic, and it is possible to develop new habits that are much more fulfilling and enjoyable. Sift through your spending and think outside the box because even small changes in your spending today can significantly impact your retirement savings.

4. Sit With a Financial Advisor

Financial experts can help you when it comes to organising your retirement portfolio. They can provide you with ideas on developing a strategy to get you where you need to go. Advisors can assist customers in weighing their alternatives concerning governmental policies. That also entails estimating the benefits that their government policies will presumably bring about in the future.

Financial advisors can assist you in achieving your retirement objectives since they have years of expertise and education. However, it is worthwhile to interview a few different advisors to discover the right person for you.

5. Look Into the Power of Compounding

Interest is a benefit of investing. In addition, as time passes, you receive additional interest on your initial investment. The power of compound interest increases the long-term value of money. As a result, you should make long-term investments to let your cash grow. A modest contribution can grow into a sizable corpus over twenty years or more with compound returns. Purchasing ULIPs, also known as market-linked life insurance plans, is an excellent way to accomplish this. Additionally, ULIPs give you a chance to save and develop your money and financially protect your family’s future with a life insurance policy.

Another wise option is to avail a pure term policy and start some SIPs in mutual funds. The term plan which is the cheapest form of life insurance will provide financial protection to your family while SIP one of the best available tools for the wealth creation.

6. Keep Saving & Investing

There is no getting around the fact that one of the critical factors in having money in your retirement years is saving now. Even while it could be challenging, it also helps you cultivate the discipline to spend less than you make, which might support you during the years when you won’t be receiving a paycheck. Saving money today is even more critical if you’re behind on your retirement planning because you’ll need it later.

A late start in retirement planning is better than no start. You will surely achieve a worry-free retired life with commitment and discipline. It’s better to start planning for your retirement now. You can still use your time even if you start saving for retirement later than most people.

Even while planning for retirement later in your working career may be more challenging, if you use the basic rules, you can do it at any age. Identify one or more suggestions from this article that you’ll use, and start putting them into practice right away. Start putting another approach into practice as soon as you have one solidly in place.

(By Jeevan Kumar, Head of Investment Advisory at Geojit Financial Services)