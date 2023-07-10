6 essential steps to stop overspending and achieve financial goals

A penny saved is a penny earned. How many of us believe in this? We often tend to forget that our savings are our earnings and we can maximise this money to achieve our critical goals.

These days when overspending has become a prevalent issue that can wreak havoc on our financial well-being, it is crucial to adopt responsible spending habits to ensure a secure financial future.

Let’s look at some of the key factors to avoid overspending and regain control over your finances.

Create a Budget

Assess your income and track your expenses, categorising them into essential and discretionary items. By setting a realistic budget and sticking to it, you can prioritise necessary expenses while curbing excessive spending, ensuring that your finances remain balanced.

Track Expenses

Maintaining a record of your expenses is vital to gaining an accurate understanding of your spending habits. Keep track of every purchase, whether small or significant, to identify patterns and areas where you tend to overspend. Various budgeting apps and tools are available to help streamline this process, making it easier to monitor your expenditures.

Prioritise Needs Over Wants

Distinguishing between needs and wants is essential when trying to avoid overspending. Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “Prioritise necessary expenses such as food, housing, utilities, and healthcare before indulging in discretionary purchases. Ask yourself if a particular purchase is truly essential or if it can be deferred or eliminated altogether.”

Avoid Impulse Buying

Impulse buying often leads to overspending. Instead, practice delayed gratification by implementing a “cooling-off” period before making non-essential purchases. Take a day or two to consider whether the item is truly necessary, which can help eliminate impulsive buying and encourage wiser financial decisions.

Compare Before Shopping

To avoid overspending, employ smart shopping strategies. This includes researching and comparing prices, using coupons or discount codes, and taking advantage of sales and promotions. Also consider shopping with a predetermined list to avoid impulse purchases, and try to buy in bulk for essential items to enjoy long-term savings.

Shetty suggests, “Check your credit card’s reward points and whether there is any additional discount or No Cost EMI option available for you. If you use your credit card wisely, it can save you a lot of money.”

Financial Awareness

Developing financial awareness and discipline is crucial to prevent overspending. Stay informed about your financial goals and the long-term consequences of impulsive spending. Regularly review your savings progress, identify areas for improvement, and seek guidance from financial experts if needed.

Overspending is a key aspect of financial management. It is also imperative to embrace responsible spending habits for a secure and prosperous future.