6 common home loan myths you should not fall for

Till about a few years ago, buying their own house in 20s or early 30s was almost unthinkable for most people. However, rising income levels, increasing aspirations and more focus on life-goals have now led to youngsters looking to buy a home very early in their professional lives – which is smart. However, some of them are misguided by the myths and misconceptions surrounding home loans. If you are planning to buy a house, make sure you don’t fall victim to the following myths while taking a home loan:

1. Choosing shortest loan tenure helps close the loan quickly

Many individuals looking to borrow a home loan believe that one must opt for the shortest-possible tenure to close the loan quickly. However, by doing so, borrowers also end up stressing their finances as shorter loan tenure implies higher EMI (equated monthly installment) payout. Higher EMI payouts may take a huge dip in your monthly earnings, and may prove detrimental to your next credit approval’s chances, due to a higher FOIR (Fixed obligation to income ratio).

Instead of burdening their finances with higher EMIs, borrowers must opt for longer repayment tenures for comfortable EMI payments and whenever they have surplus funds, they can prepay their home loan, either partially or fully.

2. Interest rates aren’t negotiable

Some borrowers still believe that the interest rates offered by for home loans aren’t negotiable. That’s not the case. If you aren’t satisfied with the interest rate quoted by the lender, you can negotiate with the lender for a lower interest rate, provided you have a valid basis to do so. For instance, in case you have a high credit score or a strong repayment capacity, you may negotiate with the lender to offer lower interest rate and better service terms. Moreover, in case the lender refuses to do so, you may consider changing your lender.

To strike a better deal and find the most suitable lender for your home loan, compare offers online on a financial marketplace. These platforms enable you to conveniently compare and choose amongst various available lenders, to assist you in choosing the right lender as per your requirement and financial position.

3. One should go for the lender who offers lowest interest rate

With interest rates on home loans ranging anywhere between 8.45% and 11.75%, interest rate is one of the key factors while choosing your home loan lender. However, it shouldn’t be the sole factor behind such a decision. Many borrowers blindly finalize the lender offering lowest home loan, without paying attention to other factors such as services offered (such as top up loan), terms and conditions, maximum tenure, repayment options, modes of payment etc.

While choosing your lender, make sure you pay heed to all such factors and finalize the lender who offers all such services along with a lower interest rate. Sometimes, a lender offering a slightly higher interest rate may also be providing additional services and better terms of service than the lender offering a lower interest rate.

4. High credit score guarantees home loan approval

Many borrowers often live with this misconception that a higher credit score will guarantee them home loan approval. Although a high credit score certainly boosts your credit approval chances, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee it. Approval of your home loan application is dependent on other factors also, such as borrower’s age, income, debt to income ratio, job and employer’s profile etc.

Before applying for your home loan, it’s advisable to use online loan eligibility calculators to know whether they are eligible for the loan or not, eliminating the need to apply for the loan and wait for the lender’s response.

5. Lenders levy heavy penalties on foreclosure and prepayment

Another myth surrounding home loan is that the lenders levy heavy penalties and fees upon prepayment or foreclosure of loan. This isn’t true. According to the RBI’s instructions, lenders cannot charge any prepayment/foreclosure charges on floating rate-based home loans. However, such charges may be levied on fixed rate-based home loans, which may vary from lender to lender.

6. Interest rate hike directly implies escalated EMIs

Many home loan borrowers’ initial reaction whenever the interest is hiked by the RBI is that their existing home loan’s EMIs will automatically escalate, thereby disturbing their monthly finances. This is not completely true. Upon raising the interest rate for loans, lenders usually offer to extend your loan tenure to avoid an increase in your monthly EMI. However, since extending the loan tenure results in increase in the overall interest payout, borrowers should pay higher EMIs if they are financially capable of it.

Also, the hiked interest rate is applicable only at the end of your home loan’s reset period. Moreover, existing borrowers can opt for the home loan balance transfer facility in case they are confident of substantial savings (through lower interest rate) by changing their lender.

(By Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com)