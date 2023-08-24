5 ways to protect yourself from cheque fraud

These days financial frauds are on the rise, and we must be careful and protect our wealth from fraud and cheating. Cheque frauds are also prevalent and a sophisticated form of financial crime that can have serious consequences.

Fraudsters employ various tactics to manipulate and misuse cheques, leading to financial losses and identity theft. Protecting yourself against cheque fraud is essential to safeguard your hard-earned money and personal information.

Whiling issuing a cheque, you must be careful with all the information and amount you put in. It could be related to the name you write, amount, date and other details. Never ignore these details and get the cheque number before you hand over it to the other person. There are many things that you must know. Here are five effective ways to protect yourself from cheque fraud:

Regularly Monitor Your Accounts

Consistently monitoring your bank and financial statements is the first line of defense against cheque fraud. Regularly review your account transactions, including cleared cheques, to quickly identify any suspicious or unauthorised activity. If you notice any discrepancies, promptly report them to your bank or financial institution.

Secure Your Chequebook

Keep your chequebook in a secure and controlled environment. Store it in a locked drawer or cabinet when not in use, and never leave blank cheques lying around. Consider keeping track of your cheque numbers to detect any missing cheque, which could be an indication of fraudulent activity.

Sign Your Cheques with Caution

When signing cheques, use a consistent and legible signature. Avoid signing blank cheques or leaving spaces for payees or amounts open. Draw a line through any unused spaces to prevent unauthorised additions.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “Ensure all fields on the cheque are properly filled out, including the payee’s name, date, amount (both in numbers and words), and your signature. Avoid leaving any blank spaces to prevent unauthorized alterations.”

Be Cautious About Sharing Information

Protect your personal and financial information. Avoid sharing sensitive details, such as your bank account number or cheque details, over the phone or through email unless you are certain of the recipient’s identity. Be especially cautious of unsolicited requests for personal information.

“Maintain a record of all cheque transactions, including cheque numbers, dates, payees, and amounts. Regularly reconcile your bank statements to detect any discrepancies,” adds Shetty.

Shred Unwanted Documents

Dispose of cancelled cheques, old bank statements, and any financial documents you no longer need by shredding them. Fraudsters can use these discarded materials to gather information about you and attempt cheque fraud or identity theft.

Protecting yourself against cheque fraud requires vigilance, caution, and a proactive approach. By adopting these strategies, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to cheque-related scams. Regularly monitoring your accounts and properly disposing of unwanted documents contribute to a comprehensive defence against cheque fraud.

Remember that staying informed about the latest fraud trends and educating yourself about best practices is crucial. By staying ahead of potential threats and taking proactive measures, you can enjoy greater peace of mind and financial security. If you suspect any fraudulent activity or encounter unusual cheque-related incidents, promptly notify your bank and law enforcement authorities to mitigate potential damage and prevent further fraud.