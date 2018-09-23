5 tips to save money on experiential travel gifts this festive season

Experiential trips are delightfully personalized and thus make for perfect gifts for loved ones.

Experiential or immersion travel is a budding form of tourism that allows travelers to go beyond the conventions of traveling. Through experiential trips, travelers can immerse themselves in the native culture and history of their chosen destination. According to research, the demand for activities and local experiences in India has grown by 250% in the last 4 years. Experiential trips are delightfully personalized and thus make for perfect gifts for loved ones. If you know which aspects of a destination someone would like to experience, it is very simple to tailor an experiential trip for them. However, experiential tours can get a tad bit expensive. If this festive season, you’re planning to gift someone an experiential tour, here are some tips that will help you book an extravagant trip without breaking your bank:

1. Choose the trip wisely

While you are booking activities and experiences for someone else, it is essential for you to create an itinerary based on their interests. For instance, if you are gifting a trip to your grandparents, booking too many outdoor activities such as hikes and treks would not be the best idea. To facilitate the creation of suitable experiential trips, leading OTAs are now using top-notch technologies such as AI and machine learning to offer curated lists of activities and experiences based on the interests of individuals. This makes booking suitable and enjoyable trips incredibly easy and economical and helps you avoid expenses on activities that your loved ones may not enjoy as much as others.

2. Use gift cards and promotions

Several OTAs now offer discounted deals through gift cards and promotions that you can take advantage of. You can use these offers and discounts in order to lower the final billing amount that you pay for your experiential travel gift. In fact, using the superlative discount and promotional offers, travel enthusiasts have saved over 30% on trips. While leading OTAs already provide lucrative discounts to users through robust loyalty programs, these promotional codes and gift cards add to the rate of discount and make the trip truly budget friendly.

3. Book Smart

While planning the trip book flights, hotels and activities separately. This allows you to save loads of money while. Plan well and you can rest assured that your gift will lead to a smooth, hassle-free and enriching holiday experience.

4. Keep a watch on your accommodation budget

Several accommodation options are now catching up to their high-end counterparts in terms of amenities and services. Choosing an accommodation option wisely will ensure that you spend on hotels for a trip that will majorly revolve around gaining experiences. Spend time in looking at pictures of the room, go through the reviews, and evaluate what amenities are available and which will be important for the recipients of your gift.

5. Research the local transport system

An experiential trip will require a traveler to indulge in a lot of to and fro from the hotel to local areas in and around the destination. Local taxis tend to be priced extremely high, especially at popular travel destinations. If you are planning for people who wouldn’t mind using the local transport system, take time out and understand the public transport system that the destination has to offer and share the information with them in advance – the care you have taken will be

evident! This will give them a chance to experience how the locals travel and maybe even strike a conversation to further understand their lives, habits, and challenges. For a trip that was aimed at absorbing as much of the local culture as possible, this poses a wonderful opportunity.

(By Ashish Dhruva, Vice President Marketing, Cleartrip)