5 tips to pay your rent and avoid eviction by landlord without notice

Renting a house is considered affordable and financially comfortable for many people who can’t afford to purchase their homes. However, some disadvantages come with renting as well. One of the risks is eviction without a notice or non-payment of rent on time.

A landlord first serves a notice for eviction, but sometimes non-payment of the rent on time could become a ground for eviction. So, it’s crucial to be cautious while choosing the mode of rental payment to avoid eviction without a notice from a landlord. Let’s check out ways to pay the rent to avoid eviction without a notice.

Avoid Paying Cash

Always try to pay rent through non-cash modes such as by account payee cheque, credit card, debit card, UPI, or online transfers, i.e., IMPS, NEFT, etc. When you pay rent through the non-cash channel, the transaction is immediately recorded, and you can keep it with you as a proof of the rent payment. Thus, the landlord won’t be able to evict you from your property because of non-payment of the rent. For example, if you have paid through an account payee cheque, your bank account statement will reflect the landlord’s name, date, and amount. Similarly, an account statement can be helpful when you pay through a credit card or digital payment.

In some cases, after accepting the cheque, the landlord may intentionally modify the original sign/amount so that it is rejected/bounced by the bank, and later he can make it a ground for eviction. If you are giving the cheque, don’t forget to take its photocopy and get it acknowledged by the landlord for your records.

Also Read: TAX PLANNING: Four financial tasks to complete before April 1

Paying Cash? Do This!

In some cases, tenants don’t have the facility to make an online payment or don’t have a cheque to pay the rent, so they are left with the only option of paying the rent in cash. Sometimes, the landlords are not ready to accept the non-cash payment.



A rent payment in cash makes it difficult for the tenant to record the transaction. In such cases, the tenant should ask the landlord to give the rent slip immediately. If the landlord is ready to provide his bank account detail, you can deposit the cash in his account and keep the deposit slip in your records along with the rent slip.

Pay Rent In Advance

There is no harm in paying the rent a few days or weeks before the due date. It can help you avoid eviction on the ground of non-payment of the rent. Get an acknowledgement from the landlord after making an advance rent payment. Avoid making a payment to the landlord from the account of someone other than one who has entered into an agreement with the property owner.

Avoid Delayed Payments

It’s always better to avoid delaying the rent payment and giving a chance to the landlord to evict you. You can habitually set up a reminder on your mobile phone to avoid missing the last date to make the rent payment. To avoid a liquidity crunch at the last moment, you can save money for the rent in advance, i.e., as soon as you get the salary. You can also use your investments like FDs and life insurance schemes to create an overdraft facility to avoid a liquidity crunch at the time of rent payment.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “It’s important to make sure that your rent payments are made on time and in full. Before you pay your rent, make sure you create a budget for all your expenses, including rent. This will help you prioritise your spending and ensure that you have enough money to cover your rent payment.”

Take Good Care of Property

Apart from untimely rent payments, the landlord can also evict you if you damage his property, use it for illegal activities, or make changes in its structure without informing him. So, it would be best to take good care of the rented property. It’s always better to communicate with your landlord to sort out all issues without a dispute and with a mutual understanding.

These are some tips that can help you develop a good understanding with your landlord and help you set up a healthy financial relationship to avoid eviction without a notice.