5 tips to make the most of tech gadget sales

Buying a tech gadget is not an easy task, especially if you are buying during the ‘sale period’ or the festive season. With a bit of pre-planning though, you can end up sealing a great deal on the gadget that you have been eyeing for long. Here are some tips that can help you make the right decision:

1. Know your prices

Be aware of the costs of the gadget/s, especially the MRP across platforms, so that you can analyze that the discount being offered is actually as appealing as it looks, and not just a gimmick.

Also, it is wise to check what discounts are ongoing in different stores and compare the difference. Retailers are all vying for your business. So, don’t feel that the sale price is final. Post having an idea of the cost of the competitor, bargain for a higher discount, free delivery or a discounted extended warranty.

2. Don’t get cheated by scammers

Sales are the perfect opportunity for retailers to sell off their discontinued or superseded stock. For certain products, this isn’t really an issue (like refrigerators and most homewares) but could be a problem with gadgets like phones or PCs where you may run into compatibility or version-related problems. You may not want to buy the latest version of the gadget, but you should research enough to ensure that the gadget can be easily repaired if needed.

3. Do a thorough review analysis

Before you buy a gadget, check the reviews of the product both offline and online. Don’t ever make a purchase decision based on what the brand is saving, or an attractive advertisement. Better to read the product reviews and then decided whether to purchase the gadget or not.

4. Look for suitable warranties

There are often significant discounts on larger homeware and electrical items which you expect to last for years to come. However, you may be surprised how its lifespan can be cut short due to a lack of the appropriate warranty. The buyer should understand in detail what warranty coverage is available from the manufacturer; it should be comprehensive and not short, so that in future you don’t have to pay extra from your pocket in case of any defect or repair. It is also a wise idea to explore the extended warranty options available for the gadget in order to prolong its life without the headache of unexpected breakdowns and costly repairs in the future.

5. Shop while keeping the calendar in mind

Don’t buy impulsively. Plan ahead for upcoming occasions and holidays and bag a good bargain.

(By Vivek Burman. The author is the South Asia Director for the Warranty Group)