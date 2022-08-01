5 tips to keep in mind while planning plumbing systems for your dream home

Plumbing is one building service area that needs careful planning before starting construction as plumbing is the only service in a building which is directly connected to human health and hygiene. Improper plumbing planning can lead to various hygiene issues as well as leakages and seepages in the building which might even require re-modelling, resulting in high costs.

To avoid such situations, you must consider the 5 following points and incorporate them at the design stage only.

1. Ensure 24*7 Water Supply & adequate pressure in your taps

Ensure the designer plans for sufficient water storage or for 24/7 water supply with proper pipe sizes to have adequate water based on 135 litres per head per day.

Too little water pressure will not give you sufficient water. On the other hand, excessive water pressure can lead to wasting lots of water and blacksplash. Remember to clean your aerator device or filter on the tip of the tap periodically to remove the dirt and dust accumulated there resulting in free flow.

2. Incorporate systems to get potable water tested frequently to get clean, hygienic water

Please ensure that you are getting your drinkable water tested frequently. About 3.77 crore Indians are annually affected by waterborne diseases, 15 Lakh children die of diarrhoea, and 7.3 crore working days are lost, leading to a huge economic burden on the nation’s economy.

3. Plan accident free and foul smell free bathrooms

The bathroom is one area where maximum slipping accidents occur. A wet floor can sometimes cause a fatal injury, especially with slippery material like granite. Get grip handles near the toilet seat and in the bathing area. These are particularly handy for the elderly.

All sewage systems must be planned in such a manner that there is no foul smell and your waste goes away in a hygienic manner.

4. Water-Energy Nexus

All sanitaryware and water fixture units should be water efficient as there is a water and energy nexus. Water saving plumbing fixtures and sanitaryware are not only a better choice for conserving water but also energy and thereby saving money. Using Low flow fixtures and Fittings that dispense less water at source are recommended to save water and energy by way of transportation of water, pumping and treatment.

5. Plan a Rainwater Harvesting arrangement on your premises if possible

Rainwater Harvesting enables us to collect and store rainwater for future use. If possible, ensure that your premises has a rainwater harvesting system installed in it. The collected rainwater can be either used to recharge your underground aquifers or can be used for alternate uses like gardening, flushing or cooling towers etc. The best place to install your rainwater harvesting system is next to the roof drain pipe or the down-spout. This is the place where most of the rainwater is diverted.

(By Gurmeet Singh Arora, National President, Indian Plumbing Association)