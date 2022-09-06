5 tips to boost your education loan eligibility despite having a low income of your parents

Banks and financial institutions generally sanction loans to the borrowers having repayment capacity. So, for students belonging to poor families having lower income, it’s difficult to get an education loan, unless the students themselves show remarkable performance to get admission into top institutions having good placement opportunities.

“In today’s modern education ecosystem, students must find out the basic requirements for getting admission into a program of their choice. Once that stage is accomplished, they need to understand the various steps involved in the admission process, including how to get adequate funds,” said Prashant A Bhonsle, Founder, Kuhoo Fintech.

However, it’s easier to get small ticket loans from fintech companies, compared to getting one from a scheduled commercial bank.

“Edu Fintech companies like Kuhoo facilitate loans for education through various customised products and help students in achieving their higher education goals. They provide student loans without massive collateral. Such Fintech companies are underwriting loan applications based on the course one will pursue, market trends, potential remunerations and consequent earning potential of the student/loan applicant and not based on their parent’s income,” said Bhonsle.

To improve the chance of loan approval from fintech also, the students may have to take proactive actions.

Bhonsle suggests some tips to amplify the chances of getting a student loan application approved: