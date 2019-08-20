5 things you need to do before you start investing

Here are a few important things that should be considered before starting to make an investment.

There are a few things you need to do to fix your financial position before you start investing. Most people make the mistake of not taking care of their dues and debts before starting to invest. Before investing or spending a single rupee, make sure you have a stable financial base and then only take the next step of investing. For instance, make a budget, create an emergency fund for unforeseen rainy days, get coverage for yourself and family and then start investing. Not only limited to millennial, but many middle-aged people also make this mistake.

