5 key things millennials look for while buying a home

Since the current generation has higher disposable incomes than earlier, house ownership appears to be a viable consideration for them.

Millennials or Gen Y is the generation that believes in smart and well-researched approaches. It is due to the plethora of information available and its easy accessibility. The word “Housing” is a variable that has different meanings associated, within the same group of millennials depending on their needs. The current housing segment has multiple options to offer to the growing young generation- ranging from rental accommodations, co-living spaces to house ownership.

According to a report by Deloitte, Gen-Y is rapidly moving up in their income ladder and comes with more purchasing power than their respective previous generations. They constitute to be 47% of the current working population, thus making them the dominant group amongst wage earners. This generation is also characterised by their expertise in digital media and tech-savvy attitude.

Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Bengaluru continue to be the cities with high percentage of migratory population, entering every year. This is because these places are hubs of education, IT and other job providing sectors. Therefore, these cities are deeply rooted with the rental housing structure and its demand never falls. Cities like Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad are relatively untapped markets with fairly good amount of young migratory crowd and will act as great centres for developing alternative forms of housing like co-living spaces.

Since the current generation has higher disposable incomes than earlier, house ownership appears to be a viable consideration for them. Some of the primary needs that Gen Y looks for while purchasinmg a property are:

1. Modern living

The younger generation believes in value for money investments. Since they have multiple options to make a comparison with, developers and builders catering to this section of society must understand this sentiment. The hectic corporate lifestyle gives them only one-third of their day’s time to be spent at their personal spaces; they wish to make this experience comfortable and rejuvenating. Hence modern living equipped with uncluttered spaces, well designed architecture and options of recreational spaces is accepted readily.

2. Technological convenience

The generation is fast paced and remains surrounded with technological innovations all the time. Basically technology drives this generation and newer innovations give them the thrill to dive in more into it. Therefore, owning a personal space that reflects their technology prowess is a win-win situation for them. However, evaluating the spending habits of this population with due importance is bestowed upon saving and concrete investment before expenditure, which leads to increased home-buying competition.

3. Proximity to business and commercial hubs

Millennials have an increased inclination to spend more on leisure and entertainment. Any housing society located in proximity to the commercial and business hubs make it a favourable choice for them .The developers willing to address this section must plan their projects accordingly.

4. Sound Security Systems

It is only a fraction of time on their regular weekdays that they spend in their homes. So an advanced state-of-the-art security system gives them an added monitoring and the feel of living in an updated secure environment. Any home which comes with this additional benefit of high tech security system is sure to gain the reputation of a new age smart home.

5. Socially welcoming spaces

Co-living spaces are coming up as modernised living spaces that are attracting the younger generation because of their flexible accommodation plans and better living conditions without any restrictions from the landlords. Co-living supply operators like CoLive, Zolostays, CoHo entering the market is only going to expand this social culture of living.

The successful fulfilment of these needs tend to prove fruitful for both the developers and the millennials, as this will lead to increase in the sale of unoccupied property; with a good percentage of younger generation claiming home ownership in the coming years. They are easy to address by the developers if continued support from investors and government policies keeps flowing in.

(By Amit Raheja, CMD, Wealth Clinic)