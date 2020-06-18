5 startups making the life of senior citizens easy with their services

With the rise in the spread of COVID-19 in the nation, senior individuals are at a higher danger of contamination because of their diminished immunity, as well as various associated co-morbidities.

In India, there are many elderly who are living with their spouses, at the same time a larger number of senior citizens live alone. These elderly people need more consideration and care to carry on with a simpler life. We all know that as people get older and their conditions change, getting around and dealing with themselves can turn out to be increasingly challenging.

To help such people, various Indian startups are attempting to give proficient assistance and backing to senior residents through contactless transactions in order to help them with an effortless, hygienic, and safe lifestyle.

Here are 5 platforms making the lives of the elderly simpler:

247around

This startup is a digital post-purchase home appliance servicing partner for leading brands like Whirlpool, Godrej Hit, Sharp, Boat, Videocon, Akai, Amazon, Flipkart. It provides services such as installation, repair, returns-validation, maintenance contracts, and warranty services. Recently during the lockdown, it launched a national helpline number for virtual and manual assistance for the customers, basis on their requirements.

StoreSe

This startup guarantees that it delivers fundamentals to occupants within a day, with an average request satisfaction pace of around 90 per cent. The startup has made deliveries easy and efficient for senior citizens. For speedy deliveries, StoreSe has collaborated with several taxi aggregators and drivers. This platform claims to have an item list of more than 1,200 things including food supplies, snacks, individual consideration things, dairy, drinks, and other family basics.

Crofarm – Otipy

Crofarm has recently launched its social commerce venture Otipy to revolutionize the supply chain of fresh produce in India. Otipy is a farm to fork agri-tech startup. It works closely with reseller partners to fulfill the demand of end consumers and facilitates the contactless doorstep delivery of fresh produce. The company is working with 500+ partner resellers across Delhi-NCR and is already serving over 50,000 consumers. Through its robust end to end supply chain network, the best of the farm products are brought to consumers via social commerce model and the fresh produce reaches the doorstep (within 12-18 hours).

Goodhands Seniorcare

This startup guarantees that the seniors they work with feel that they have somebody they can trust and can go to at any time. This is conveyed through their sympathetic and caring Seniorcare specialists in a joint effort with their specialist co-ops. The platform gives a scope of administrations that comprehensively take into account the difficulties senior residents face each day. The Bengaluru-based startup gives a committed senior consideration authority to assist seniors with their prosperity. Their administrations incorporate medicinal services, crisis care, regular comforts, and social commitment.

DB Digital

It is a digital product startup offering the best news products. It includes Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi, and Dainik Bhaskar. DB Digital provides people high-quality vernacular content delivered to them daily in an easy to consume way, personalized for their specific needs. The startup ensures that the content is completely authentic and valuable. Its core product offerings keep their users updated with the latest breaking news, analysis on political news, sports news, business news, entertainment news, and technology news.