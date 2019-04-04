5 smart ways to spring clean your finances

Start with assessing your expenses; how much of it is need based and how much is unplanned or unrequired for that matter.

As the new financial year has started and spring has already set in, it’s time you did a little ‘spring cleaning’ of your finances. What it essentially means is that you take stock of your finances, clear away the clogs and create a fresh financial calendar for this new year and beyond. Just as you would do to your house or wardrobe. Here are some tips to get going.

Take stock of expenses

Start with assessing your expenses; how much of it is need based and how much is unplanned or unrequired for that matter. Take a look at your credit card bills, if required. If you have been running on a budget, reflect if there are any leaks. Long-term budgetary leaks can sometimes lead to irreversible damages. Identify avenues wherein you can cut back your expenses and draw up a fresh budget. Reviewing your budget from time to time is a must, with change in income, goals and market movements.

Review investment portfolio

Your investment portfolio is a mix of investments with different risk exposure, return on investment, and tenure. So, a portfolio that may be suitable to you at a certain age, with a specific risk profile and return expectation, may not work for you at another point in life when there’s a change in these factors. Therefore, make it a part of your spring cleaning ritual to review your portfolio and make changes wherever required to invest effectively and meet your financial goals faster.

Plan your debts

Debts are an essential component of personal finance and they can help you attain your financial goals in time. However, having more debts than what you can accommodate can be a burdensome experience, leading to irregularity in repayment. This will not just make your debts more expensive by accumulation of interest but also knock down your credit scores. A low credit score shows badly on your credit report and reduces your loan borrowing capacity. Therefore, make sure your debts are in sync with your financial goals. The ones that are overburdening you need to be cleared off at the earliest. In case you have multiple loans weighing you down, set a priority list with the more expensive ones on top. Also consider the tax benefits these debts have to offer.

Create your financial calendar

Keeping your financial goals and requirements in mind, create a financial calendar to list out your priorities and timeline. Categorize your goals as short, medium and long term and choose suitable investments to accomplish them. Also make a note of the important dates in the coming year such as dates for premium payment or deadline for tax filing.

Close unused or dormant bank account

Holding multiple unused bank accounts can be expensive. This is because you need to maintain the minimum balance in each savings account, failing which, you would be faced with penalty. If you have an old account which has not been in use for a while, you must close it at the earliest to avoid paying penalty. Spring clean by closing all such unused bank accounts and consolidate all your funds and keep them in the accounts that are active. This will save you from unnecessary expense and make it easier to manage.

(The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com)