5 smart and easy ways to earn money from home

Working 9 to 5 may seem boring to lots of people. What is even worse is when you give up on your dreams and start doing what doesn’t make you happy. But you have to do that to earn your living and raise your lifestyle. So, you keep looking for ways to make your money work for you even when you remain idle — may it be earning interest on your savings, renting out your property or something else. However, these are not the only ways to earn money. In this era of technology, there are so many ways which you can explore to make money even while working from home and sitting with your family and friends.

Curious? Here are some options:

1. Start a Blog or a Video channel: Information and experiences are critical, rarely found, but they are valuable. In this Artificial Intelligence era, they are transferable and you can earn good money by doing so. Start a blog or a video channel; share your experience and information. Your earning depends on the views and subscribers of your channel. The more people you attract, the bigger your pay checks will be.

2. Look towards Capital Markets: You are just one click away from making money as investing or trading gives you an option to earn money even when you are resting on your couch at your home. Investing by thoroughly researching about a company or trading by analysing the charts and the trends help you earn your living, but it is advised to study before investing or trading as there may be chances that you may lose your savings while doing so. If you don’t have the expertise to read and review the market, it would be good to invest in mutual funds and your money will start working for you whether you are at home or on a holiday.

3. Find Mistakes: This is what we usually do, don’t we? Finding mistakes in somebody or something, but never thought we could earn money from this? In modern times when nothing is perfect, you could earn as much as $1000 or may be $10,000 by finding bugs in the popular websites like Google, Facebook or the others. It could be found anytime when you are chatting with spomeone or finding something on the Internet. These websites are there for a long time and it wouldn’t be easy to find bugs, but didn’t I say nothing is perfect? So, it could be hard but it is possible to leverage your IT knowledge.

4. Be a Reviewer: Do you enjoy watching movies, playing online games and advising people to go for something or not? Well, now this could help you earn some extra pennies. There are some organizations which pay you for playing and reviewing their games while you are home, whereas if you are good at your sceptical views and witty analysis, it wouldn’t be hard to make money in your leisure time, watching movies or web series and letting other people what you feel about the same.

5. Sell your Services: Everybody in this world has got some qualities and skills which may help one make money, such as writing or designing skills. If you are good at what you are doing, there may be lots of people willing to avail your services, and it would be easy money as you will get paid for what is fun for you.

If you are open to let people see what you are selling and they find it useful, you are on your way to make money. Let people know about it by putting it out on social media and group chats. Yes, all of these ideas will take some time to work, but one has to be patient. However, the sooner you start this, the earlier you will start making money.

(By Abhinav Angirish, Founder, www.investonline.in. The views expressed here are his own.)