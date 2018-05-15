5 simple ways to manage your money and secure the financial future of your family

Investing is important to create a large pool of money. So start small and learn about what you can do.

Saving and investing help us not only secure our own future, but also the future of our family. Therefore, no matter how much you earn, you should always think of investing a part of your income for a secure future and creation of wealth. There are many things that you have to keep in mind when it comes to personal finance because managing the same effectively is not everyone’s cup of tea. There are many institutions that claim to teach you the required skills, but managing the same would not be easy. It will take a lot of time to become financial-savvy, but you must at least be aware of the basics that are simple and never change.

It is true that during your school and college days people learn many things, but not many of them are able to acquire the basic money management skills. If you want to know about the different ways to manage your money, then below is the list of some of the basic things to start with:

1. Start with Goals

In the process of managing personal finance, you should start with writing your goals that include what you want to achieve and what you want to do with your money. You should be aware of the fact that finance can easily affect your life and associated things. If you want to have a world tour, then you have to plan things accordingly. For an early retirement, you have to start managing funds as soon as possible. Buying a house, starting a family, moving or shifting careers will all be affected by how you manage your finances. After writing your goals, you must prioritize them. Don’t forget to pay attention to the most important things of your life.

Tips to identify your financial goals:

# You should start by setting goals, especially the long-term goals that include clearing debts, purchasing a home, or retiring early. These goals should be different from your short-term goals.

# Short-term goals include your day-to-day budget, decreasing your spendings, and limiting the use of your credit cards.

# Rank your goals to assist you to create a financial plan.

2. Create a Plan

If you want to reach your financial goal then it is essential to have a financial plan. The plans include multiple steps. A sample plan includes getting control of your budget, making a spending plan, then clearing debt.

Things to remember while creating a financial plan:

# Don’t forget that your budget is the key to success. It is the basic tool that will help you out in getting the control over your financial future.

# You should keep on investing in your long-term goals that include retirement and many more.

#You should always keep an emergency fund to attain financial security.

3. Spend less than you earn

If you are spending the same amount that you are earning every year in the form of income, then you will never be ready for unexpected emergencies and major stages of life. If you spend less than you earn then you will have the freedom to save your money, to be prepared for emergencies and to deal with different stages and crises that life throws at you. If you maintain a balance between income and spending, then you will be at a win-win situation

4. Make your money make more money

You know why the rich are getting richer day by day, it just because they know that money can’t grow while you are sleeping. If you invest your money properly then you can earn more money over time. Don’t put all your money in a low-interest savings account. Invest in something that allows you to earn more and higher.

5. Maintain Your credit score

It is very important to maintain your credit score that includes a good payment history, your debts and much more. This is basically a report that carries information about your history of borrowing money and how you are paying it back. Financial institutions are using this score to check how much you can borrow, how much you’ll be charged in interest, and how many lines of credit (like credit cards, car loans, or mortgages) you can have.

Conclusion

Investing is important to create a large pool of money. So start small and learn about what you can do. Don’t depend on others for your financial planning. Do research on your own and invest as per your needs.

(By Naval Goel, CEO & Founder of PolicyX.com)