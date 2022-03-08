5 reasons why women are better investors than men

After saving, the money saved needs to be invested for a long term in a productive way to create wealth.

Not every person can create wealth. This is because, to create wealth, one needs to have the habit of saving. Not only saving, but the money saved to be invested in a disciplined way to create wealth.

According to renowned investor Warren Buffett — ‘Do not save what is left after spending; instead spend what is left after saving.’ So, to invest, one has to save first.

However, most women have an innate trait of saving, while most men are habitual spenders. So, with a better habit of saving, women have an edge over men.

After saving, the money saved needs to be invested for a long term in a productive way to create wealth. Here also, with their disciplined approach and calmness, women investors have an edge over their male counterparts.

Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart, lists the following five traits that make a woman a better investor than a man:

Better at Saving

When it comes to investing, women have an advantage over men. Women are much better at saving than men, that’s half the battle won.

Risk Averse

Women are risk averse by nature. Gold has historically been their favourite instrument of investment which has always sheltered them against every black swan event.

More Disciplined

Women are more disciplined than men. From school days’ women exhibit their adherence to rules. Trading and investing are all about following rules and sticking to the plan.

Good at Multitasking

Women are good at multitasking. From managing the house and simultaneously working on a full-time job, women have demonstrated their dexterity in handling multiple tasks.

Higher Mental Strength

Women have stronger mental strength than men. Wearing multiple responsibility hats of a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and working woman they are aware of their role and strive to fulfill it irrespective of the calamity. A perennial optimist they have all the traits needed to be a successful trader or investor.