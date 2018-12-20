5 reasons why mutual fund investments may fare better than bank FDs

People generally keep away from mutual fund (MF) investments due to fear of fluctuation in capital invested.

People generally keep away from mutual fund (MF) investments due to fear of fluctuation in the capital invested with ups and downs in the stock markets in the short term. However, one should keep in mind that equity investments are long-term investments and one should not get worried due to short-term fluctuations and invest only that much money, which they may spare for a long period. To park the liquid money that is required during times of contingencies, they should choose more stable options like debt funds, fixed deposits (FDs) or savings bank accounts.

However, people commit mistakes either by investing money – that may be required in shorter term – into equity MFs or by putting money that they may require to meet long-term goals into FDs.

While an investor may book losses by redeeming MFs to meet contingencies when the market is down, by putting money required to meet long-term goals into FDs, they face the following drawbacks.

1. Loss of return in long term: While the average annual return or compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Sensex since inception is around 15 per cent, the average interest rates on FDs hover around 8 per cent, creating huge difference in return on investment in long term. For example, if Rs 10 lakh is invested for 20 years in both equity MF and FDs, the maturity value would be Rs 1,63,66,537 under equity MF taking 15 per cent CAGR that Sensex generated over long term. In case of FD, the maturity value of same investment would be Rs 46,60,957 with average rate of interest of 8 per cent, which is around Rs 1,17,05,580 less than the return on equity MF. So, you may miss your long-term financial goals by miles by avoiding market risks and by making long-term investments in fixed-return instruments.

2. Inflation efficiency: Mutual funds – both equity and debt funds – are inflation efficient. While equity funds beat inflation through superior return in long term, debt funds enjoy indexation benefits to nullify the effects of inflation on taxable return. But FDs can’t beat inflation and actually result in erosion of your capital due to dual hit of tax and inflation. For instance, if the FD interest rate is 8 per cent and the rate of inflation is 6 per cent, the effective return or the real rate of return will be only around 1.89 per cent, but the tax will be deducted from entire 8 per cent interest income.

3. Difference in taxation: The FD interest is fully taxable as per tax slab and is deducted at source if interest exceeds Rs 10,000 in a financial year. In case of debt MFs, short-term capital gain (STCG) tax is charged as per the tax slab of the investor, if funds are redeemed within three years from the date of investments, while 20 per cent long-term capital gain (LTCG) tax is charged after indexation if funds are redeemed after three years from the date of investments. In case of equity MFs, 15 per cent STCG tax is charged on gains if funds are redeemed within one year from the date of investments, while 10 per cent LTCG tax is charged on gains over Rs 1 lakh in a financial year if funds are redeemed after holding for more than one year from the date of investments. So, LTCGs of both debt and equity MFs are tax efficient, while interest on FDs are not.

4. Loss on premature withdrawal: As FDs have fixed tenure, withdrawal before maturity results in loss of interest. But in case of open-ended MFs, there are no maturity dates and may be redeemed anytime depending on market conditions. Compared to equity MFs, debt MFs provide greater room for liquidity as they are meant for short-term investments and are more stable.

5. Reinvestment risks: As FDs have fixed tenure, there is no guarantee that the maturity amount may be reinvested at the same interest rate, which the matured FD offered. So, there are some reinvestment risks involved in rolling the FDs. However, in case of MFs, an investor may redeem or reinvest money at his/her own will depending on market conditions, as there is no fixed maturity period. Moreover, there is flexibility of making small investments on periodic basis through SIP in MFs, while FDs call for lump sum investments.