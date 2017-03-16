5 points to consider while making lump sum mutual fund investments

SIPs do not require you to time the market, and your risks through market volatility can be averaged out over the long term.

When people talk about mutual fund investments, the first thing that often comes to their mind is the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) where investment is made in installments over several months or years. However, the one-shot way to invest in mutual funds is through a lump sum investment.

When you have surplus funds and if the market situations permit it, you can make lump sum investments instead of going through the long-drawn SIP route. SIPs do not require you to time the market, and your risks through market volatility can be averaged out over the long term. But with a lump sum investment, there are plenty of things you need to be careful about. Let’s take a look at these things.

Timing the market before you invest

It is important to time your investment and look for the most opportune moment for maximum returns. If you’re investing in equity mutual funds and if the fund’s NAV has peaked, you may consider holding off from investing with a lump sum. The best time for a lump sum investment in a mutual fund is when the market or the NAV is close to its year’s low and when there’s scope for the fund to start appreciating again soon. If the fund is already at a high, the situation may not be appropriate for a lump sum investment. It would be advisable for you to park your lump sum in a fixed deposit or liquid fund and wait till the situation suits a lump sum investment.

You may also watch:

Diversify your investment

Do not put all your eggs in one basket. While making a lump sum investment, it may be advisable to divide your capital among multiple schemes and even multiple fund houses. This helps reduce your risks that may come from sticking to one scheme or one fund house. Suppose you have already allocated money towards a large-cap fund you may then want to invest elsewhere, in mid-cap or diversified equity funds, or even debt funds. This diversification will ensure that your overall investment portfolio performs well despite any poor performances from a particular scheme. Conversely, if you divert your whole capital towards a single mutual fund, any underperformance by the fund would mean your portfolio will take a hard hit. Remember that diversification should be done in a calibrated manner. Try not to overdo it. Over-diversification can confuse you and make it difficult to manage your portfolio in the long run.

Invest as per your financial goal

The main purpose of your investment should be to achieve a financial goal. So while making a lump sum investment, diversify your fund allocation as per your financial goals. For example, for short term goals you can invest in a liquid fund, which has low risk and returns with great flexibility for redemption. For the medium term, you can invest in a balanced fund, and for the long term you can invest in equity-oriented funds. Similarly, if you are investing to save tax, then allocate towards an ELSS fund. In essence, you can divide your lump sum into smaller chunks that you can allocate towards all of these financial goals, thus giving each investment a tiny push towards achieving them.

Do not ignore the tax impact

While investing lump sum amount in the mutual fund, normally people look at the ROI, but they must also look at the tax impact that may erode their absolute gains. If the investment is for the short term, profits from debt funds are taxed at the applicable slab rate of the individual, whereas if it is profit from an equity fund, then the tax rate is 15%. On long term profit from the debt fund (if investment period is more than three years), the tax rate is 20% with indexation or 10 percent without indexation. Long term capital gain from equity investment (investment for more than one years) is totally tax-free. If you’re investing the lump sum for saving taxes through an ELSS fund, the three-year lock-in on ELSS funds makes your total gains from this investment tax-free.

You may also watch:

When to redeem the investment

When you invest a lump sum in a mutual fund, it is important to understand the right time to exit the investment. Redemption should be decided as per the investment objective, but it is essential to review the investment on a regular basis, and switch to another fund if the one you’re in is not performing as per expectations. Most mutual funds charge exit loads for redemption before a year. Tax impact should also be kept in mind while redeeming investment. Also, do not lose the patience if the overall market is dull. Stay invested and let the fund perform in the long term.

Other things to keep in mind

While investing in a mutual fund, always check the investment objective of the fund, the reputation of the fund house, the track record and consistency of the fund manager, total asset under management (AUM) in the scheme, fund allocation of the scheme which you are considering, exit loads, the expense ratio of the fund, and fund rating as awarded by various rating agencies. If your due diligence and analysis are good, your investment returns should be good.

(The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com)