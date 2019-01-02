5 money moves to make this year which will make you rich

There is much more to getting rich than just working hard and staying determined to reach your goals, it does involve making the right financial moves.

The key to becoming rich is knowing and making the right financial moves. Whether you realize it or not, the early you make your financial decisions, the higher the benefits you will reap in your long-term investments. Though you might not have a particularly high financial acumen now, following certain financial moves today will pave the way for a brighter financial future tomorrow. Acquiring good financial habits right from the start is one of the best favors you can do to yourself.

If you are not sure where to start, take a look at these money moves:

Save to invest: Do not just save and let all your money sit idle in a bank account. Save so that you can invest it. While the market has a large number of investment vehicles, choose what suits you the best. To start with, you can put money in a liquid fund as soon as your salary comes in, which is better than keeping money idle or in a savings bank account. This way you can also withdraw money from liquid funds any time you want. Then you can move on to equity mutual funds through SIP. This minimizes the risk of losses in equity markets and helps you earn excellent returns.

Contingency fund: Stash away some money in an emergency fund to cover for the financial surprises life throws your way. These unexpected events can be stressful and costly. Hence, it is crucial to create an emergency fund before you start saving for other goals. Experts suggest that keeping a certain amount at home or in liquid or short-term debt funds prevents from dipping into investments during emergencies.

Select Long-Term: Though we always look for results immediately, however, with your investments start working towards a long-term financial plan. The benefits that could be achieved over a long period of time, such as small moves like cutting down spending, savings even small amounts and investing make a lot of difference.

As Albert Einstein is reported to have said: “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He, who understands it, earns it … he who doesn’t … pays it.”

Risks you should take: We all know, the higher the risk, the bigger the return. Investments come with a risk. Know your risk appetite before investing. If it is low, choose to invest only what you can risk losing. If you are not very sure, you can split your money and put half and half in high-risk investments and half in low-risk instruments. For beginners, it also makes sense to take the help of financial planners and advisors. That way you won’t have to worry about making wrong investment moves.

And, most importantly, before you start investing, get out of debt. Because debt will block you and hamper your ability to build wealth. Cut your urge to spend impulsively, avoid extensive use of credit cards and building fresh liabilities. Also, prioritize your debt repayment.

Avoid impulsive buying: We are now governed by online sales and it is going to be the order of the day in 2019. Most people don’t think much about money while shopping but later end up feeling bad about ruined finances. Research, too, suggests that emotions play a big role in people’s shopping decisions. Without being aware, many of us use retail therapy to uplift our mood from time to time. Financial experts say this damages your long-term financial goals. To resist, create a bucket of investments and then splurge. The idea is not to deny yourself of anything, but to curb the habit of impulsive spending.