Midcap funds have had an uneven 2026. The Nifty Midcap 150 TRI fell 7.07% in September alone and is down 1.91% for the year to 16 October.

Yet 25 of the 31 midcap funds are still ahead of it and 17 have a positive return.

The spread between the best and the worst is large: +10.91% for HSBC Midcap Fund against -5.21% for Franklin India Mid Cap Fund.

The five funds with the highest 2026 returns are HSBC Midcap (+10.91%), Bandhan Midcap (+5.92%), JM Midcap (+5.78%), Taurus Mid Cap (+5.74%), and WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap (+5.03%).

Only HSBC has a clear lead. The next four sit within 0.9 points of each other.

We have selected them basis the highest returns in 2026 so far, between 1 January to 16 October 2026 on the Regular Growth plan of 31 midcap schemes.

Let’s look at a closer look at each of these.

#1 HSBC Midcap Fund

HSBC Midcap Fund is ranked #1 of 31 with +10.91% returns in 2026 so far.

The top of the portfolio is Lenskart (5.08%, listed in November 2025), Meesho (5.04%) and Federal Bank (3.9%).

Top holdings Weight Lenskart Solutions 5.08% Meesho 5.04% The Federal Bank 3.90% Aditya Infotech 3.64% Piramal Finance 3.56%

Around 65.4% of its assets are in midcaps and 26.2% in smallcaps, which is close to the 65% minimum SEBI sets for the category.

Its lead over second fund is 5 points, the widest gap. Against that, the fund fell 6.81% in September, nearly as much as the index (7.07%), and its year-to-date return was 13.79% in mid-July.

This means a good part of the lead has already been given back.

Metric Value Metric Value YTD return +10.91% NAV (16 Oct) Rs 446.42 vs Nifty Midcap 150 TRI +12.82 pts vs category median +10.62 pts AUM Rs 16,800 crore Expense ratio (Regular) 1.43% (base) Large / mid / small 4.7 / 65.4 / 26.2% Portfolio turnover 112.2% Top 5 / top 10 stocks 21.2% / 36.8% Fund managers Cheenu Gupta, Mayank Chaturvedi

#2 Bandhan Midcap Fund

Bandhan Midcap Fund is ranked #2 with +5.92%, 7.8 points ahead of the index.

It’s portfolio is spread across 88 stocks. The largest positions are Apar Industries (3.99%), and GE T&D India (3.18%).

Top holdings Weight Apar Industries 3.99% GE T&D India 3.18% The Federal Bank 3.02% Ipca Laboratories 2.66% Aditya Infotech 2.32%

The fund has the second-lowest cost among the five and a spread-out portfolio, which makes the 5.9% a less concentrated result.

Metric Value Metric Value YTD return +5.92% NAV (16 Oct) Rs 18.33 vs Nifty Midcap 150 TRI +7.83 pts vs category median +5.62 pts AUM Rs 2,519 crore Expense ratio (Regular) 2.13% Number of stocks 88 Top 10 stocks 25.8% September 2026 return -5.41% Fund managers Ritika Behera, Gaurav Satra, Harshal Joshi, Ritu Modi

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#3 JM Midcap Fund

JM Midcap Fund is ranked #3 with +5.78%. It holds 74 stocks, with One97 Communications (3.60%) and Avalon Technologies (3.08%) at the top.

Top holdings Weight One97 Communications 3.60% Avalon Technologies 3.08% Mankind Pharma 2.89% Godfrey Phillips India 2.86% IDFC First Bank 2.84%

As of August 2026, 69.3% of its portfolio is in midcaps and 24.7% in smallcaps.

The fund’s Regular plan costs 2.45% a year, against 0.86% for the Direct plan. The fund shows a portfolio turnover of 107%, which is high for a fund that holds 74 names.

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Its YTD return was 9.66% in mid-July and is 5.78% now, so it has lost almost four points since then.

The team has four managers, with Satish Ramanathan managing the fund since November 2022.

Metric Value Metric Value YTD return +5.78% NAV (16 Oct) Rs 20.10 vs Nifty Midcap 150 TRI +7.69 pts vs category median +5.48 pts AUM Rs 1,295 crore Expense ratio (Regular) 2.45% Large / mid / small 5.1 / 69.3 / 24.7% Portfolio turnover 106.6% Number of stocks 74 Top 10 stocks 28.2%

#4 Taurus Midcap Fund

Taurus Mid Cap is ranked #4 with +5.74%. It is the smallest and most concentrated of the five: Rs 1.4 bn in assets and 39 stocks.

Sigma Advanced Systems alone is 10.71% of the portfolio, and technology is 23.92%.

Top holdings Weight Sigma Advanced Systems 10.71% Persistent Systems 5.38% Aurobindo Pharma 4.97% Linde India 4.67% Coforge 4.66%

Taurus fell the least in September (-2.44% against -7.07% for the index), which is consistent with its move into the top five after July, when it was not among the leaders.

Half of the fund’s assets are in ten stocks, and at Rs 1.4 bn the fund is tiny next to HSBC’s Rs 168 bn. It’s also the most expensive of the five at 2.8%.

Metric Value Metric Value YTD return +5.74% NAV (16 Oct) Rs 127.08 vs Nifty Midcap 150 TRI +7.66 pts vs category median +5.45 pts AUM Rs 138 crore Expense ratio (Regular) 2.8% Number of stocks 39 Top 10 stocks 51.1% Largest stock 10.71% Fund manager Anuj Kapil

#5 WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund

Last on the list is WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund.

It is ranked #5 with +5.03%, still 6.9 points ahead of the index. It is the most diversified of the five, with 171 stocks and a largest position under 3%.

Top holdings Weight Bharti Hexacom 2.49% Coforge 2.45% The Federal Bank 2.24% Max Financial Services 2.23% Laurus Labs 1.97%

Cash and similar holdings are about 7%. The fund was launched in September 2022 and has grown to about Rs 75 bn.

The fund lost 6.14% in September against 6.81% for HSBC. With 171 stocks, a single good pick moves the return very little, which may be one reason WhiteOak has the lowest return of the five.

Metric Value Metric Value YTD return +5.03% NAV (16 Oct) Rs 21.07 vs Nifty Midcap 150 TRI +6.94 pts vs category median +4.73 pts AUM Rs 7,540 crore Expense ratio (Regular) 2.23% Number of stocks 171 Top 10 stocks 20.1% Cash and equivalents about 7% Lead managers Ramesh Mantri, Piyush Baranwal

Which Stocks Show Up in More Than One Fund?

Here are some stocks that show up across portfolios of these funds.

Stock Funds holding it in the top 10 Weights The Federal Bank HSBC, Bandhan, Taurus, WhiteOak 3.90 / 3.02 / 4.23 / 2.24% GE Vernova T&D India HSBC, Bandhan, Taurus 3.09 / 3.18 / 4.54% Aditya Infotech HSBC, Bandhan 3.64 / 2.32% Coforge Taurus, WhiteOak 4.66 / 2.45% Persistent Systems Bandhan, Taurus 2.14 / 5.38% Vishal Mega Mart Bandhan, WhiteOak 2.04 / 1.76% Multi Commodity Exchange Bandhan, JM 2.03 / 2.28% Motilal Oswal Financial JM, WhiteOak 2.28 / 1.84%

Source: Our comparison of top-10 lists from Upstox, Groww, and Sharpely. Dates differ by fund (30 September to 16 October), so weights are indicative.

The Federal Bank is in the top 10 of four of the five funds.

For an investor who owns two or three of these funds, that overlap matters more than the fund names: the same few stocks drive part of the return in each.

Conclusion

All the numbers we discussed above were for regular options.

Also, nine and a half months is short. Year-to-date returns are not the 5-year record.

Meanwhile, smallcaps take up a good portion inside some midcap funds. HSBC and JM hold about a quarter of assets in smallcaps, which increases risk in a declining market.

Investors should evaluate each fund’s portfolio, costs, and risk factors before making any investing decisions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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