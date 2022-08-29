5 major mistakes youngsters make while making investment decisions

By Viraj Patil, Performance Improvement specialist, CEO, Emerge Global

The earlier you start, the earlier you exit. The most important investment for youngsters is an investment in upgrading financial skillsets. This will automatically help them identify the best investment options for them.

Though it is always advisable to start investing early in life, there are a few common mistakes that young investors tend to make.

This article lists 5 such major mistakes and provides insight on how to avoid them:

1. Lack of financial literacy

One of the biggest mistakes that youngsters make when it comes to investing is lack of financial literacy. Until one doesn’t know and understand this ecosystem it’s impossible for them to make choices and informed decisions. The youngsters may not understand basic concepts like compound interest or risk diversification. As a result, they can easily make costly mistakes.

One way to avoid this mistake is to educate yourself about personal finance and investment before you start making any decisions. There are plenty of resources available, both online and offline. You can find books, articles, and even courses that can teach you the basics of investing. Once you have a good understanding of the basics, you’ll be in a much better position to make informed decisions about your investments.

2. Not having clear financial goals and investment plan

Another mistake that young people make when it comes to investing is not having a clear goals and roadmap. Too often, young people invest without thinking about their goals or how they want to achieve them. As a result, they end up making impulsive decisions that may not be in their best interests.

Without a clear investment plan, it can be very difficult to make wise investment decisions. Without knowing what your goals are, it can be hard to know what kind of investments will help you achieve them.

If you’re serious about investing, it’s important to take the time to jot down your goals and develop a clear investment plan. Research different types of investments and create a strategy for how you will allocate your assets. And most importantly, stick to your plan!

3. Chasing short-term gains

Short term gains are good but temporary. Youngsters see friends or family members making a quick profit on an investment, and they want to get in on the action. However, this can be a dangerous way to approach investing.

Investing should be about making long-term commitments and seeing those commitments through. Yes, there will be times when you can make a quick profit by selling an investment, but that should not be your primary goal. Your goal should be to find investments that will grow over time and provide you with financial security in the future.

It is important to remember that investing is a marathon, not a sprint. You need to approach it with a long-term perspective and focus on making smart, strategic decisions that will pay off down the road.

4. Not diversifying one’s portfolio

Remember how you should not put all your eggs in one basket?. Investing in just one company or one sector or one financial product can be very risky. It’s important to diversify one’s portfolio by investing in different companies and sectors. This way, if one investment does poorly, the others may do well, offsetting the loss. Diversification is a key part of risk management and can help to reduce the overall risk of an investment portfolio.

Youngsters should also be aware of the importance of asset allocation. This is the process of dividing one’s investments among different asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, and futuristic financial products.

5. Investing based on emotions

Many young people invest in things that they are passionate about, without considering whether or not it is a wise investment. This can lead to them making poor decisions and losing money.

Financial investment decisions should be research based and informed, rather than being emotional. Financial education can help balance this aspect out, and help youngsters make rational investment decisions based on market studies and trends.

Making investment decisions is not easy, especially when you are young and don’t have a lot of experience. However, there are some mistakes that you can avoid if you take the time to educate yourself on the basics of investing. In this article, we have outlined five of the most common mistakes young people make when making investment decisions. By avoiding these mistakes, you will put yourself in a much better position to succeed financially.