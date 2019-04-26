5 major changes Business Centres are set to witness in 2019

Published: April 26, 2019

While the last few years have been transformational for business centres and the flexible workspace industry, major changes are on their way to materialize in 2019.

business centres, lexible workspace, co-working space, real estate, Vatika Business Centre, corporates, startupsThe year 2019 and ahead demonstrates excellent potential for growth of business centres and flexible working environment.

While the last few years have been transformational for business centres and the flexible workspace industry, major changes are on their way to materialize in 2019. With an addition of millions of sq. ft. of space to business centres and evident signs of expansion, the following few points attest to the sector’s evolvement underway.

1. The Growing Need for Corporates to be in Business Centres

Corporates are increasingly committing to business centres for their team expansions and new project establishments. This not only stems from creating better workspace experiences for employees, but also to avail the benefit of no huge upfront investments with short-term and flexible rental agreements offered in business centres.

2. Serviced Offices will Grow

While we see companies aiming for collaboration in flexible environments, business privacy will receive equal weightage and become a defining factor for corporate choice for serviced offices. Evidently, growth for serviced offices will be fostered as their environment keeps business privacy intact while availing enough opportunities for businesses to interact with their counterparts from different domains.

3. The Advent of Niche Workspaces

2019 is expected to bring demand for niche workspaces, establishing professionals & companies belonging to a particular segment. These office spaces will be developed with the user in mind, catering to their unique needs. Accordingly, we are likely to see women-only workspaces, tech-only environments, spaces particularly created for marketing mavens, and other niche areas.

4. Technology will Evolve

This year, technology will further solidify in business centres and get to the new level. While space occupants will be able to book meeting rooms, order food, and even lock doors using a mobile app, voice command based actions and digital flipcharts have already begun making their way to meeting & conference rooms. Moreover, automated concierge desks will become a major factor of convenience and this advancement will even influence the way new spaces are designed, built, and operated.

5. The Rise of Business Support Services

Every business needs a helping hand for its smooth functioning. Today’s millennial-led companies already have strong reliance on experts outside of their company to handle their non-core functions. Thus, it is likely to see strong business support setups mushrooming in business centres. These services would mainly include taxation services, registration & legal compliances, HR support, IT support, and concierge services to enable a smoother business journey for space occupants.

Closing Thoughts

The year 2019 and ahead demonstrates excellent potential for growth of business centres and flexible working environment. With corporates expanding and startup communities increasing, the industry is optimistic for growth with its advancing footsteps to transform even traditional leased spaces into a shared space environment.

(By Gaurav Bhalla, Managing Director, Vatika Business Centre)

