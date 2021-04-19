  • MORE MARKET STATS

5 investment strategies for senior citizens for safe and high returns

By: |
April 19, 2021 5:58 PM

Even though there are several investment options available for senior citizens, the current interest rate offered by most of them will not help retired individuals sustain their household expenses

senior citizen day 2020, sbi retirement benefit fund nfo, sbi fd interest rates 2020, when is senior citizen day, happy senior citizen day, lic senior citizen pension scheme 2020, world senior citizen day 2020, senior citizen saving scheme 2020, senior citizen saving scheme interest rate 2020, annuity plans, Retirement, senior citizens, Category of Annuity Plans, Immediate Annuity, Deferred Annuity, EPF, NPS, retirement planning, National Pension System, NPS, EPF, NPS Vs EPF, Budget 2021, tax benefits of NPS, taxability of NPS, PF, PF contribution, tax on PF contribution above Rs 2.5 lakh, Budget 2021 proposal, NPS, NPS Vs PF, PPF,To choose the best option, compare the interest rate with the same tenure.

For every individual above 60 years of age, the risk appetite changes along with the expectations of returns. After retiring, these people also face the challenge of outliving their savings that they have accumulated over the years.

Even though there are several investment options available for senior citizens, the current interest rate offered by most of them will not help retired individuals sustain their household expenses. To stay clear of this, senior citizens are looking for such financial instruments that minimize the risk of investment and also give assured returns, along with keeping their funds safe.

Related News

Here are some key strategies that senior citizen should keep in mind while investing;

Allocating funds
Usually seen most of the investment options for senior citizens come with long tenure, however, locking funds in investments for a longer duration is not always fruitful. Experts say it is better to look at short duration funds to invest in, wherever possible.

For those with an investible surplus, instead of investing in a staggered manner, experts say one could look at allocation-based strategy. For instance, senior citizens should avoid any long term investment options and should put their maximum allocation in short-medium duration investment options (6 months – 3 years).

Equity allocation
With low return investments, experts say the chances of eating into the corpus for a retired individual is high especially, with increased life expectancy and higher inflation.

Having even a small allocation in equities will help the retired individual to generate additional returns, as the fixed return investment options do not have the potential to suffice the retirement needs throughout the golden years. One can make a small allocation in equity-oriented investments by exposing some portion of one’s retirement corpus into equities from the money which is not needed for a period of 5-6 years.

Returns
Bank fixed deposits, Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS), Senior Citizen Saving Scheme ( SCSS) Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), etc. are some of the most popular senior citizen investment options offering regular income payments. To choose the best option, compare the interest rate with the same tenure.

Risk
Investment options that are backed by the government, for instance, most of the fixed income senior citizens investment options – are still open to the risks in different ways. The bank FD, for instance, is insured only up to Rs 5 lakh in each bank including savings account balance. People avoid investing in equity due to high risk and invest in debt, but it also carries its own share of risks. Hence, keep in mind, no investment is totally risk-free.

Tax treatment
Make such investments keeping your own tax slab in mind, as a senior citizen. Some of the investment interests are fully taxable and add to the income of a retired investor.

Having said that, investments such as Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (SCSS), 5-years tax-saving bank FD provide section 80C tax benefit on investment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. 5 investment strategies for senior citizens for safe and high returns
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Government employees get another opportunity to exercise option for pay fixation – Check details
2Commercial real estate to witness steady fund flows
3Can you claim both HRA and home loan tax benefits?