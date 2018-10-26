5 investment options for senior citizens: Know about return, safety, liquidity and tax aspects

To reduce tax liability for senior citizens, the government has increased the exemption limit on interests from FDs and Post Office deposits to Rs 50,000 from the previous figure of Rs 10,000.

As sources of earned income dry up after the retirement age, senior citizens have to depend upon the return generated from the investments to sustain. So, it is very important for the elderly to make investments in such a manner that the capital remains intact but generates maximum possible income with minimum hassle to juggle investments from time to time.

To reduce tax liability for senior citizens, the government has increased the exemption limit on interests from FDs and Post Office deposits to Rs 50,000 from the previous figure of Rs 10,000.

Investment options for senior citizens

1. Pension Plans

A senior citizen may take annuity or pension plans from an insurance company. Options of monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly annuities are there. There is no cap on amount of investment.

Return: The rate of return remains fixed for life, but vary with the options like – with or without return of purchase price, pension to self and spouse etc. In case of most popular pension plan LIC Jeevan Akshay, a 85-year old senior citizen may get over 22 per cent yearly return if opt for annuity for life only. However, in case the option of return of purchase price, the rate will be around 6-7 per cent per annum.

Safety: Insurance companies are governed by IRDA, so investments in insurance companies are considered safe. The plans taken from LIC of India also bear Sovereign guarantee.

Liquidity: Pension plans are not liquid investments. In case where the option of return of purchase price is taken, the principal amount may be returned after deducting some amount under certain conditions.

Tax aspect: Pension received through annuity plans are taxable.

2. Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana

As the interest rates fall, to protect the interests of senior citizens, the government has launched its second plan Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Youjana (PMVVY). LIC of India is the sole distributor of the plan. Pension may be taken monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly. The maximum investment limit for an elderly couple jointly or singly is Rs 15 lakh.

Return: The term is 10 years and the rate of return is 8.3 per cent per year.

Safety: The interest of 8.3 per cent has been guaranteed for 10 years by the Government of India.

Liquidity: The policy may be surrendered or loan may be taken against the policy with some terms and conditions.

Taxation: The interests received on PMVVY are taxable.

3. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

Available at the Post Offices, SCSS is one of the most popular investment options for senior citizens. The investment period is 5 years and the interests are credited on quarterly basis. The limit on total investment is Rs 15 lakh.

Return: The rate is fixed by the government on quarterly basis. The current rate of return is 8.7 per cent.

Safety: The principal and the interests carry Sovereign guarantee of the Government of India.

Liquidity: Premature closure of SCSS is allowed after one year from of the date of investment on deduction of an amount equal to1.5 per cent of the deposit and after 2 years, the deduction would be 1 per cent of the deposit.

Taxation: Interest received on SCSS are taxable.

4. Fixed Deposits (FDs)

Banks and other financial and also non-financial organisations offer slightly higher interest rates for senior citizens on fixed deposits. Interest on FDs are credited on quarterly basis.

Return: The FD rates vary from tenure to tenure and bank to bank. At present, the highest rates offered on FDs with tenure between 1 year and 5 years.

Safety: The investments in FDs are governed by Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to the investment amount or Rs 1 lakh whichever is lower.

Liquidity: There are many options to chose the duration of the investment. Moreover, FDs may be liquidated anytime with some sacrifice in interest ratea.

Taxation: Interest of FDs are taxable and subject to TDS.

5. Mutual Funds (MF)

Limited exposure in MFs, especially in debt funds, may provide tax-efficient higher gain for senior citizens. Such exposure would also keep purchasing power of the capital intact.

Return: MFs usually give higher return than other investments in long run. So, some spare capital may be invested in MFs.

Safety: Mutual fund investments are subject to capital risks. So, senior citizens must be careful in investing in MFs and should not take bigger exposure putting undue risks on the capital.

Liquidity: MFs are very liquid and purchase and redemption may be done on any working day. Liquid funds may be redeemed even in weekends.

Taxation: MFs give tax efficient gains in long run. Long term capital gains (LTCG) on redemption of equity funds are tax free up to Rs 1 lakh in a financial year. The tax rate on LTCG amount in excess of Rs 1 lakh in a financial year is 10 per cent. LTCG on debt funds enjoys indexation benefits, which lowers the tax liability after 3 years from the date of investments.