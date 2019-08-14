5 financial strategies for freelancers with irregular income flows

Freelancers need to create a budget and stick to it even more thoroughly than salaried employees since income tends to be erratic here.

Freelancing, be it in any profession, has extensively picked up in recent times. After around a decade or so of work experience, most now decide to strike out on their own and try out new things. Though you get the freedom of working in what you want or how you want, it also comes with a few challenges. For instance, workflow along with income inflow becomes erratic.

According to a recent survey Global Millennial Survey 2019, by Deloitte, a large percentage (94 per cent in India) of millennials and Generation Z consider joining the gig economy, rather than hold a 9 to 5 job. Experts, however, suggest one should also be prepared for the financial challenges freelancing brings. Hence, freelancers should plan their finances carefully to be able to withstand the higher uncertainty they are subjected to face.

Here are some of the financial strategies freelancers should follow to deal with irregular income: