5 financial gifts you can opt for your mother’s financial security this Mother’s Day

No gift is enough to express the gratitude to a mother for the sacrifice she has made for upbringing of her child. At least, we may try to make her happy on Mother’s Day by ensuring financial and social security for her.

“On Mother’s day, you might want to give thoughtful gifts that can secure her financial freedom, fund a long-held dream, or help her make travel plans across the world without any worries. Some financial gifts will be appreciated by mothers at large and it would make a big difference in their life,” said Anil Pinapala, CEO & Founder of Vivifi India Finance.

According to Pinapala, the top 5 gifts to bestow to your mothers on this Mothers’ Day are:

Health insurance

The gift of continued good health available from the benefits of health insurance and the security it provides with concern to meeting health expenses takes off the worry from your shoulders while she can travel anywhere without worries too.

Mutual funds

Mutual funds in her name can help her save through her old age. Opening a mutual funds account with a lump sum of money or through SIPs can give her an option to grow her money faster during her retirement years and have ample savings to be financially secure.

Fund micro business for your mother

If your mother has been longing to start a business of her own upon retirement like taking culinary classes, running a nursery, owning a craft and art shop, etc, fund your mother’s business and help her make necessary arrangements to set up and run her business.

Senior Citizen’s Saving Scheme

Help her invest in the scheme that is safe and currently offers 7.4 per cent guaranteed returns with a tenure of five years. If your mother is over 60 years of age, she will be eligible for the same and can get returns once every three months.

Plan a day’s outing, activities and gifts for her

Pamper your mother with an unwinding spa day. Treat her to a special meal at her favourite restaurant. Take her shopping to gift her something that she has been eyeing for a while but wouldn’t buy on her own. And finally, catch the movies for some fun time before you call it a day. Else, make bookings for a short vacation, or a getaway for your mother if wanderlust is her thing.

“While we understand that planning a perfect day calls for expenses, having access to an emergency line of credit can help you make all the necessary arrangements while allowing you to repay back in parts through easy installments without having to feel the financial burden of a loan,” said Pinapala.