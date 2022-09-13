5 best ways Millennials can balance their portfolio

By Viraj Patil, Performance Improvement Specialist and CEO at Virajpatil.net

In recent years, investment options for millennials have increased drastically. With more opportunities comes more responsibility – it can be difficult to know how to best allocate your funds in order to achieve both short- and long-term financial goals.

Once you have identified your financial goals and created a financial plan, the next step is to choose best-suited financial products to invest in.

1. Invest in stocks

There are a few things to keep in mind when investing in stocks. First, it’s essential to invest in companies that you believe in and whose products or services you use. This will help you to stay invested even when the stock market is volatile.

Second, don’t put all of your eggs in one basket. Diversify your portfolio by investing in different sectors and industries. This will help to mitigate risk. And finally, don’t forget to reinvest your dividends! This will help you to compound your gains over time.

Viraj emphasises on Investing in stocks is one of the best ways for millennials to balance their portfolio. By following these simple tips, they can maximise their chances for success.

2. Invest in real estate

Investing in real estate is a great way for millennials to balance their portfolio. Real estate provides a solid investment that can appreciate over time. It is also a tangible asset that can be sold if needed, Viraj adds.

Investing in real estate can be done in a number of ways. One option is to purchase a property and rent it out. This can provide a steady income stream and the potential for appreciation.

Another option is to invest in a real estate investment trust (REIT). This allows investors to own shares in a portfolio of properties without having to manage them directly.

3. Invest in bonds

Bonds are relatively low-risk so that they can provide stability to your portfolio. They also tend to provide decent returns, which can help millennials reach their financial goals.

There are a few different types of bonds that millennials can invest in – government bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds are all good options. Each type of bond has its own set of risks and rewards, so it’s important to do some research before investing.

Bonds can be purchased through a broker or online. Many millennials prefer to use online platforms because they’re easy to use and don’t require a lot of money to get started. However, Viraj suggests, making sure that you understand how the platform works before investing any money.

Overall, bonds are a great way to balance portfolios. They offer stability and decent returns, without taking on too much risk.

4. Invest in mutual funds

Another age-old and proven financial product is Mutual funds, which allow you to pool your money together with other investors in order to purchase a group of securities. This can help to diversify your portfolio and reduce your risk.

One can also invest in Index funds. Index funds are similar to mutual funds, but they track a specific index, such as the S&P 500. This can help you to achieve returns that are similar to the overall market.

You can also balance your portfolio by investing in both stocks and bonds. This will help you to spread out your risk and potentially earn higher returns.

5. Invest in futuristic financial products

Viraj comes from a school of thought which emphasises on investing a percentage of your total portfolio in products related to futuristic technologies as well. These investments may be high risk but have the potential of generating equally high returns, but such investments should be made only after having proper financial education and researching the sector thoroughly. Web3, Metaverse, and the digital tokens market are booming. He suggests following this sector closely.

Other than this, don’t forget to – Diversify your investments:

It is important to diversify your investments so that you are not putting all of your eggs in one basket. This means investing in a variety of asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, and real estate. By diversifying, you can minimise your risk and maximise your potential for growth.

Investing can be a volatile process and it is important to stay disciplined in order to succeed. This means sticking to your investment plan even when the markets are down. When the markets rebound, you will be glad you held on to your investments.