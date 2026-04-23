If you travel by flight frequently, this situation won’t be new to you. You arrive at the airport ahead of schedule, only to find a crowded terminal, limited seating, and overpriced food. To top it off, if your flight gets delayed, those few hours can feel even more exhausting.

Now, imagine a different scenario.

You are seated in a quiet lounge with comfortable armchairs, complimentary snacks, high-speed Wi-Fi and an ambiance where you can either relax or catch up on work. Your entire travel experience transforms completely even before your journey begins.

For most frequent travelers, this shift in their travel behavior now has become evident. Smart travelers aren’t just hunting for cheap flight tickets, they are actively upgrading their entire airport experience through right credit cards that provide complimentary airport lounge access.

Why airport lounge access matters more than ever now

Air travel in India has surged dramatically over the past few years. Airports are more crowded than ever before, and this directly impacts your overall travel experience. In such a scenario, airport lounge access is no longer merely a luxury, it is fast becoming a necessity.

However, here’s the challenge: many banks and credit card companies offer “lounge access” as a perk, but the benefits vary significantly from one card to another. Some cards impose strict limits, allowing entry only a few times per year. Others require you to meet specific spending thresholds to unlock lounge access privileges. Some provide access only to domestic lounges, while others include international ones.

This is precisely where most people get confused. Choosing the right card isn’t merely a matter of comparing features, it is about understanding which card will deliver the greatest value based on your specific travel habits and spending patterns.

To help clear up this confusion, this story will discuss the 5 best credit cards for airport lounge access in 2026, based on their overall value proposition for different types of travelers.

Top credit cards with airport lounge access (details and features of cards provided by BankBazaar)

BOB Eterna Federal Scapia Ixigo AU Marriott Bonvoy AU Zenith+ Unlimited Domestic Lounge Access 2% Forex Markup Free Lifetime 1 5x Reward Points Earn 5x points per ₹100 spent on travel and international purchases 2 Unlimited Lounge Access Complimentary access to domestic airport lounges with no visit limit 3 No Annual Fee Lifetime free credit card with premium benefits ELIGIBILITY Who Can Apply Salaried or self-employed individuals with net annual income exceeding ₹12 lakhs Unlimited Lounge Access 0% Forex Markup Zero Annual Fee 1 Conditional Lounge Access Unlimited domestic lounge visits by spending ₹20,000 every preceding month 2 Instant Redemption Redeem rewards on flights, hotels and buses via Scapia app at 1 reward = 1 Scapia Coin 3 Zero Forex Charges No markup on international transactions, ideal for frequent travelers ELIGIBILITY Who Can Apply Resident Indians aged 21-65 years for salaried and 25-65 years for self-employed individuals 16 Lounge Visits 0% Forex Markup Zero Annual Fee 1 16 Free Lounge Visits Complimentary airport lounge access capped at 16 visits annually 2 10% Travel Discount Save 10% on flight and hotel bookings made through Ixigo platform 3 Zero Forex Markup No charges on international transactions for overseas spending ELIGIBILITY Who Can Apply Applicants aged 21-60 years who are registered users of Ixigo apps 24 Lounge Visits 12 + 12 Domestic + International ₹3,000 Annual Fee 1 Global Lounge Access 12 complimentary domestic and 12 international lounge visits annually 2 Free Night Award Receive free night award and 10 Elite Night Credits on eligible spends with Marriott 3 4x Bonvoy Points Earn 4 Marriott Bonvoy Points per ₹150 on travel, entertainment, and dining ELIGIBILITY Who Can Apply Applicants aged 21-60 years with monthly net income exceeding ₹1 lakh 16 Lounge Visits 0.99% Forex Markup ₹4,999 Annual Fee + GST 1 Global Lounge Access 16 complimentary domestic and international airport lounge visits 2 VIP Airport Check-in End-to-end airport VIP check-in services with 4 complimentary uses per annum 3 Low Forex Markup Minimal 0.99% forex markup on international spends, lower than industry average ELIGIBILITY Who Can Apply Salaried individuals aged 21-60 years or self-employed aged 25-65 years with monthly net income of ₹2.5 lakhs Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express | Data Source: BankBazaar

1. BOB Card Eterna

-Unlimited complimentary lounge access to domestic lounges

-Get 5x reward points per Rs 100 spent on travel and international purchases

-2% forex markup on international spends

-Eligibility: Salaried/self-employed with net annual income of > Rs 12 lakh

-Lifetime free Credit Card

2. Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card

-Unlimited complementary lounge access to domestic lounges by spending Rs 20,000 every preceding month

-Instant reward redemption on flights, hotels and buses on the Scapia app, at 1 reward = 1 Scapia Coin*

-Zero forex markup on international spend

-Eligibility: Resident Indian, 21-65 years (salaried) and 25-65 years (self-employed) of age

-Zero joining or annual fee

3. Ixigo AU Credit Card

-Get 16 complimentary lounge access

-10% off on Flights and hotel bookings

-Zero forex markup on international spend

-Eligibility: 21-60 years of age and a registered user of the Ixigo apps

-Zero joining or annual fee

4. Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Credit Card

-Enjoy 12 domestic and 12 international complimentary lounge access

-Free Night Award and 10 Elite Night Credits on eligible spends

-Earn 4 Marriott Bonvoy Points per Rs 150 spent on travel, entertainment, and dining

-Eligibility: 21-60 years of age with monthly net income of > ₹1 lakh

-Joining/annual fee: Rs 3000

5. AU Zenith+ Credit Card

-Enjoy 16 complimentary domestic and international lounge access

-Get end-to-end airport VIP check-in with 4 complimentary services per annum

-0.99% forex markup on international spends

-Eligibility: 21-60 years (salaried) and 25-65 years (self-employed) of age with monthly net income of Rs 2.5 lakh

-Joining/annual fee: Rs 4999 + GST

(Data: BankBazaar)

Which card is right for you?

Now that you’ve seen all 5 options, the question is which one matches your needs? Every traveler has unique requirements, so here’s a quick decision guide.

For frequent domestic travelers with high income:

The BOB Card Eterna stands out as the only truly unlimited domestic lounge access card with no annual fee (though it requires Rs 12 lakh annual income eligibility). If you qualify and travel domestically often, this is your best bet.

For budget-conscious travelers:

The Federal Bank Scapia or Ixigo AU cards work well if you’re just starting out. Both have zero annual fees, though Scapia requires Rs 20,000 monthly spending to maintain lounge access, while Ixigo caps you at 16 visits per year.

For international travelers:

If you fly abroad regularly, consider the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC or AU Zenith+ cards, as both offer international lounge access. The Marriott card gives you 24 total visits (12 domestic + 12 international) for Rs 3,000 annually, while AU Zenith+ provides 16 visits plus VIP check-in services for Rs 4,999 + GST.

For premium benefits beyond lounges:

The AU Zenith+ is worth considering if you value VIP check-in services and concierge assistance in addition to lounge access.

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Summing up…

Airport lounge access can genuinely transform your travel experience, but only if you choose a card that aligns with your actual travel patterns and spending capacity. Before applying for a card, ask yourself – how many times do I fly per year? Am I traveling domestically or internationally? Can I meet the spending requirements? Will I use the other card benefits?

Once you have clarity on these questions, the right choice becomes obvious. Whether you’re a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, there’s a card on this list that can turn your airport waiting time into a comfortable, productive experience.

Disclaimer:

Card details courtesy of BankBazaar. Please verify current terms and conditions directly with the respective banks before applying.