5 benefits of taking a home loan

Purchasing a home is a major financial decision after sieving through a wide range of finance options. Consequently, home buyers are opting for home finance from banks and financial institutions that not only help them with the best finance options based on their specifications and requirements but also help them in the entire process of owning a home.

Jairam Sridharan, MD, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, says, “With the expanding housing industry landscape and increasing focus on providing the best solutions and services to the customer, availing housing finance has now become a hassle-free process.”

He further adds, “With the advancement in technology, customers have a plethora of digital lending platforms to avail a suitable home loan deal that is best suited for an individual.”

Further, housing finance companies and financial institutions are also leveraging data-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tools to improve customer experience and enhance the lending process.

Here are some of the benefits first-timers can avail while applying for a home loan;