4 things you must know about Loan Against Property – Check lowest interest rates

A loan against property (LAP) allows you to pledge your property as a security and borrow money from banks and other financial institutions. You can use your property to generate funds, repay the same loan with interest, and get your property papers back. It is a secured loan, so getting the disbursal is quick and easy with minimum documentation.

You can quickly get this loan if your credit score is good, and you have not delayed or defaulted on your past repayments. Sometimes, these loans are also pre-approved for customers with clean financial records. With a flexible tenure – as long as 20 years or more – you can repay the loan in EMIs without difficulty. Another benefit of this loan is that you can continue to enjoy your property so long as you don’t default. The ownership does not change, and when you completely pay off your loan, the lender gives you the property registration papers along with a NOC.

You can also opt for the pre-closure of this loan if you have surplus funds. If you take the loan on floating rates, you also don’t need to pay any pre-closure charges. Secured loans come with affordable interest rates. Also, your income and good credit score can help you borrow more at cheaper interest rates.

One of the most important things to remember before applying for a loan against property is that your property should be legal without a dispute on it, it should have all approvals in place, and you should be the property owner. Remembering some critical factors before taking a loan against property would be best.

Tenure of the Loan

The loan tenure determines the interest rate. The higher the tenure, the higher your interest will be. Always try to go for a shorter repayment tenure.

Your Credit Score

Your credit score is vital in helping you borrow at a cheaper interest rate. You can negotiate with the bank for attractive interest rates if you have a credit score of 750 and above.

Property Type

Your property’s market value determines the interest rates and how quickly the bank disburses your loan. If your property is government approved, it is easier to avail of the loan.

Borrower’s Profile

Besides documents and property, the borrower’s age, income, job etc., also determine the interest rate and help borrow the money quickly.

Interest Rates & EMI on Loan Against Property

EMI on Loan Against Property of Rs 15 Lakh for 7-year Tenure

Note: Interest rate on Loan Against Residential Property (LAP) for all listed (BSE) Public & Pvt Banks considered for data compilation (excluding small finance banks) and including selective HFCs; Banks for which data is not available on their website, are not considered. Data collected from respective bank’s website as on 03 Jan 2022. Banks and HFCs are listed in ascending order in their respective category on the basis of interest rate i.e., bank offering lowest interest rate on LAP is placed at top and highest at the bottom. Lowest interest rate offered by the bank and HFCs on LAP is shown in the table (irrespective of loan amount and tenure). EMI is calculated on the basis of Interest rate mentioned in the table for Rs 15 Lakh Loan with a tenure of 7 years (processing and other charges are assumed to be zero for EMI calculation); Interest mentioned in the table is indicative and it may vary depending on bank’s T&C.