4 smart hacks to control overspending this holiday season

With New Year and Christmas holidays around the corner, the spirit of celebrations have set in. Whether it’s a vacation or family gathering, your social calendar must be struggling to accommodate events right now. And an essential to all kinds of celebrations is shopping. Be it winter wears, gifts to exchange, adventure gear for travel or some food and wine for that gathering, whatever’s on your list, you got to do it the smart way to avoid burning a hole in your pocket. You don’t want the new year to begin with a bitter after taste.

Here are some hacks to control overspending this holiday season:

Create a budget and stick to it

First things first. Create a budget for your expenses. Allocate funds for each head – gifts, food, decoration etc. and stick to it. This will help you control spill-overs. Overspending often happens when you end up splurging on things that you never intended to buy in the first place. So, weed out items that aren’t a necessity at the moment and keep it for later.

Compare and shop online

Go online to enjoy the convenience of shopping remotely at competitive prices. The increased competition online often leads stores to offer attractive offers and discounts to get an edge over the others. Make use of promo codes, vouchers and coupons to save further. Comparison sites and aggregators can give you the big picture without having to browse aggressively.

Use your credit cards and e-wallets to avail cashbacks, reward points and other exclusive offers thrown in by retailers in tie-ups with credit card/ e-wallet companies.

Opt for personalised gifts

Gifting is a crucial aspect of holidays and festivities. And you can’t do without exchanging gifts. However, you can find economic ways to exchange gifts. Instead of buying expensive items, opt for personalized gifts such as baked goodies, paintings or handcrafted items. These gifts won’t cost you much and will show you have put thoughts behind getting them.

Host a party in a group

Holidays are all about getting together with friends and family, and how else do you do it without hosting a party? One cost-effective way to throw a party is by hosting it with a friend or two together instead of taking it entirely upon yourself. This will help you combine your resources, reducing your individual effort and cost. Plus it’s a good way to bond with your friends.

(The writer is CEO, BankBazaar.com)