4 reasons to get your parents covered under group health insurance

The premiums offered in a group health policy are lower than the amount payable for individual health policies, leaving room for more investments and savings.

Most people after retiring from their job start worrying about their health insurance especially at the age of 60 as they are no longer covered by their company group health insurance policy.

Generally, health insurance policies have restrictions on the entry age at 60 or 65. Hence, while opting for an insurance policy after that age, there are many who are unable to get any cover.

Having said that, today a number of insurers offer health policies designed especially for senior citizens. Note that a senior citizens’ policy allows entry even at an advanced age, which ranges from 65-74 or some even go up to 85 years of age.

Unlike normal health insurance policies, these policies don’t come cheap. Insurers charge a higher premium for these policies as the probability of getting any disease increases for the people at that age.

Alternatively, for senior citizen parents, experts advise one could also opt for their parent’s coverage under the group health policies provided by the employer.

Shreeraj Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, Future Generali India Insurance, says, “One must consider including their senior citizen parents under the group health insurance provided by their employer.”

Here are some of the reasons why one should consider including their senior citizen parents under the group health insurance provided by their employer: