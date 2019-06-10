4 money management tips for travelling to Antarctica

Taking along and relaxing international vacation is an ideal way to explore this amazing planet. While on vacation, you get an opportunity to unwind, have exciting experiences, meet new people, eat different cuisines, and spend quality time with family and friends. Antarctica is one of those remote destinations that many of us dream about, but only a few can actually take it. Given that such a vacation starts from about $10000, sound money management goes a long way in helping to achieve this dream. Here are a few guidelines to follow if you are itching to take a vacation to Antarctica or to any other destination far-off from India. Engage in Pre-Trip Money Management A well-planned and well-funded vacation is more likely to be memorable. Short weekend excursions require little planning or funding, but most overseas vacations require both. To make sure that you are not left wanting during a long vacation, it\u2019s necessary to start a dedicated travel fund. Periodic contribution should be made to the travel fund and money shouldn\u2019t be removed from the account until that cherished trip is booked! Money for a long trip can also be saved by not going on smaller vacations for 2 to 3 years. So resist the temptation to visit Goa this year and save up for the lavish trip! It\u2019s also a good idea to tell friends and family that you\u2019re eagerly preparing for an extravagant trip to Antarctica. So when everyone close to you is told you\u2019re going on a big vacation, they\u2019ll keep asking about it, keeping you motivated for the trip. This motivation will help in saving funds. Money Management Tips Specific to Antarctica Antarctica is almost the end of the world where you only go by the rules of Mother Nature \u2013 her unpredictable character making each trip exceptional, thrilling and special. An expedition to Antarctica will tell you what you are truly made of and others will want to hear about it. Some crucial money management tips for taking a trip to Antarctica are mentioned below. # Book in Advance Antarctica is generally visited as part of a cruise expedition. You will sail among snow covered peaks and glaciers, witness chinstrap penguins at play, listen to the singing of the great whales of the deep and experience adrenaline rushing adventures like sea kayaking and camping. Trips to Antarctica are becoming increasingly popular. To get the best deal and a preferred cabin, it is highly recommended to make bookings as much as 6 months in advance. # Book Through a Reputed Travel Company To ensure you get the real value for money, it\u2019s essential to make bookings through a reputed travel planner. If making a booking directly, the price quoted will be higher as compared to when a booking is made through a travel company. This is because travel companies have exclusive deals with cruises which they pass on to the customers. # Choose an Expedition Cruise over uber-Luxury Cruise While cruise ships are known to flaunt their luxurious amenities, a trip to Antarctica is about spending time outside and onshore and not inside a cruise ship, no matter how luxurious it is. Thus, it\u2019s ideal to select an experiential expedition and not an uber-luxury cruise. A vacation to Antarctica should be adventurous and not the one spent in an opulent interior of a ship! # Know your Inclusions An Antarctica expedition offers tremendous opportunity for adventure. You can participate in camping, scuba diving, mountaineering, helicopter rides and many other activities. Some such experiences will be included in a package. However, you should understand the inclusions beforehand if you don\u2019t want to partake in all of them. Paying only for activities you want to participate in could save hundreds of dollars. (By Gunjan Indrayan, Director & Co-Founder, Tripoetic Travel Planners)